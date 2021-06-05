Fleeing driver shot on I-5 overpass
LA CENTER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver of a car fleeing from authorities at more than 100 mph stopped on an Interstate 5 overpass in southwestern Washington and was shot by police.
KOIN reports that after being shot on the overpass in La Center Thursday night, the driver barricaded himself in the car and refused to get out. But, authorities said, he later complied and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident began around 7:15 p.m. when WSP troopers spotted a speeding car near milepost 39 that fit the description of a car that fled from a traffic stop by Kelso police.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips as it passed Woodland, but were unsuccessful. The driver then exited the freeway at the La Center exit and crashed into another car on the off-ramp.
It was during this process that both WSP troopers and the Cowlitz Tribal officer fired, striking the driver. Other details weren’t immediately available.
A woman who was in the car got out of the car and was taken into custody. The driver was reported in serious but stable condition.
Navy destroyer causes oil spill
PORT HADLOCK, Wash. — A Navy destroyer caused an oil spill in Port Townsend Bay and emergency crews have begun a containment and cleanup effort.
The USS Gridley was leaving the pier at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Thursday morning when the oil spill occurred around 10:30 a.m., the Navy said.
Naval officials said 20 gallons were spilled. Responders were using a 200-foot oil spill containment boom to form a perimeter and limit environmental damage, the Kitsap Sun reported. About 10 gallons have been contained. The Navy notified the Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Ecology. Naval officials are investigating the cause of the spill.
The Naval Station Everett is the USS Gridley’s homeport. Navy vessels stop at Indian Island when headed to or from the wider Pacific Ocean to load up on fuel, food and munitions.
Crews to set Asian giant hornet traps
SEATTLE — Transportation and agriculture crews plan to set traps in July along state highways to try to catch Asian giant hornets.
The Washington Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will partner with other agencies to set at least 1,200 traps across Washington, KING5 reported. They’ll focus on the northwest part of the state starting July 3.
The hornets, found in Blaine near the U.S.-Canadian border in December 2019, are still at large and pose a threat to honeybees and native hornet species. While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful.
The traps going out this summer will be placed at least 6 feet high on trees near edges of forests. Crews will check the traps weekly during other normal maintenance and preservation work.
The Department of Agriculture has placed the giant hornets on the list of quarantine pests. This gives the state more tools to help eradicate the invasive species by allowing the department to declare any land within 20 meters of a nest a restricted “infested site” even if it sits on private property.
Toddler hurt in fire, hospitalized
YAKIMA — A toddler left home alone in Yakima was critically injured in a fire, according to police.
Police and firefighters responded to the blaze in a duplex at about 4:50 a.m. Friday, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Once firefighters knocked down the flames, they went inside and found a toddler zipped into a crib with no way to escape, Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said. Seely said firefighters performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and stabilized before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, according to Seely.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. Both units of the duplex were extensively damaged, authorities said.
Big-rig collision closes I-84
CALDWELL — A crash Thursday evening on Interstate 84 closed all westbound lanes near the Sand Hollow exit, northwest of Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police.
A tractor-trailer tipped over, according to police, and blocked all lanes to traffic. Eastbound lanes are not affected.
Police received a call about the collision at 7:41 p.m. Thursday.