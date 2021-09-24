Girl in custody after having gun at Idaho middle school
RIGBY, Idaho — A 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody after having a firearm at Rigby Middle School in eastern Idaho, authorities said Thursday. It’s the same school in May where a shooting injured two students and a custodian.
After the latest incident, Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin immediately banned backpacks at two middle schools and two high schools.
“We ask our parents to partner with us in keeping all of our students safe,” Martin said in a letter. “Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students. If you notice changes in your student’s behavior, attire, or personality notify us so we can help your student.”
The letter said a student reported to a staff member that another student was in the bathroom and struggling emotionally. The staff member went to check and saw that the student had a firearm, then called a school resource officer, who disarmed the student.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the gun was in the girl’s backpack, she never pointed it at anyone, there were no shots fired, and no one was injured.
“Effective immediately, backpacks will no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, and both Rigby and Jefferson High Schools,” Martin wrote in the letter.
In May at Rigby Middle School, authorities say a sixth-grade girl opened fire, injuring two students and the custodian. That shooting was stopped by one of the teachers.
Family seeks information after woman disappears in Las Vegas
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Native American woman from northwestern Washington went missing while on vacation in Las Vegas earlier this month and her family is seeking information.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham was in Nevada with her fiancé and friends when she went missing Sept. 3.
Her family has filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Finkbonner is on the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous persons, which was released this month, and the Lhaq’temish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Lummi Nation, is sharing information about Finkbonner.
Her family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 3. The calls were missed.
A mother of two, Finkbonner has brown eyes and brown or blond hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
“Our family is praying for our beloved Reatha May and that she returns safely,” her aunt, Nikki Finkbonner, said.
Fourth murder hornet nest destroyed in northwestern Washington
BLAINE, Wash. — Another nest built by Asian giant hornets north of Seattle close to the Canada border has been destroyed, according to state officials.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Thursday on social media that the latest nest eradication of the also known as murder hornets east of Blaine, Wash., is the fourth overall and third this year, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Officials said the queen they discovered was a slightly different color and that all the hornets were workers, which means no new nests would be created from it.
Late last week, the department posted that it had a “concerning” report about another possible Asian giant hornet sighting about 20 miles east of where the other nests had been discovered.
A dead Asian giant hornet was also discovered closer to Seattle near Marysville in mid-June. Entomologists from the state and U.S. Agriculture departments said it appeared to be unrelated to the findings of the hornets in Canada and near Blaine.
The 2-inch-long invasive insects, first found near the U.S.-Canadian border in December 2019, are native to Asia and pose a threat to honeybees and native hornet species. While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill.
Teacher shortage shuts down Idaho school district
FILER, Idaho — A south central Idaho school district with about 1,600 students is temporarily closing its schools because it doesn’t have enough teachers or substitute teachers.
The Filer School District on Wednesday announced on its website schools will close Friday and reopen on Oct. 4. The announcement includes a note saying that anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact the district.
Aaron Phinney, the school district’s business manager, told The Times-News that COVID-19-related absences are only partially behind the low staffing levels.
The Gooding School District with 1,300 students has also been struggling to find teachers. That district’s school board Tuesday voted to end a mask mandate at schools.