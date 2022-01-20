Good Samaritan, other hospitals use refrigeration trailers to expand morgue capacity amid staff shortages
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Refrigeration trailers have returned to MultiCare’s Good Samaritan Hospital this month in Puyallup, but not because of a rise in deaths from the omicron variant, a MultiCare spokes-woman wrote via email.
Having the three refrigeration trailers will allow the hospital to “compassionately and safely take care of deceased patients and ensure a process of dignity and respect for patients and their loved ones,” Holly Harvey wrote.
“Our capacity is currently limited due to mortuary staff shortages and is not due to a rise in mortality rates,” Harvey wrote.
The refrigeration trailers will be at the hospital until staffing at the mortuaries returns to normal, she said.
This is not the first time the hospital has leased refrigeration trailers during the pandemic, Harvey wrote. MultiCare’s Tacoma General Hospital and Auburn Medical Center are also leasing one trailer each.
As of Jan. 14, there were 134 COVID-19 patients at Good Samaritan.
The omicron variant has a lower mortality rate compared to prior variants, and the hospital isn’t seeing an increase in COVID-19 deaths, Harvey wrote.
However, Washington state hospital officials said this recent surge is unlike any other, The News Tribune reported.
“This is the worst situation hospitals in Washington state have been in compared to any prior point during the pandemic,” Taya Briley, Washington State Hospital Association executive vice president, said during a press conference on Jan. 13.
Portland pays $22,500 to settle excessive force suit related to protests
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday approved paying $22,500 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who said police used excessive force against her during the 2020 protests that wracked the city.
The settlement is the latest in a string of payouts — totaling at least $357,500 since January 2021 — stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016.
KOIN reports that Lydia Fuller said she was hit with a munition round, fired by a Portland Police Bureau officer, while trying to leave a protest. The settlement was passed unanimously by the council.
Oregon’s largest city saw months of nightly protests in 2020 that often turned violent following the murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Helena emergency medical teams revive nine people who overdosed
HELENA, Mont. — Emergency medical providers in Helena have successfully treated at least nine people facing life-threatening drug overdoses in a 48-hour period, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Wednesday.
Hospital officials said it appears people are buying heroin that may be laced with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid at least 50 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is our community, and we urge anyone who uses or has a loved one who uses to exercise extreme caution,” emergency room physician Tiffany Kniepkamp said in a statement. “Have Narcan and know how it use it, and please do not hesitate to seek emergency care if needed.”
Ambulance and hospital staff are using naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, to treat the overdoses, Dutton said. In some cases, more than one dose was needed to reverse the effects of the opioids.
One person was hospitalized in serious condition and another person who overdosed was on the way to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Dutton said, calling it “an alarming situation.”
Man pleads no contest to shooting that killed one, wounded two
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with a shooting outside a motel that killed one person and wounded two others.
Devin McNamara, 34, entered the pleas in Douglas County Circuit Court last week, The News-Review reported. His plea agreement calls for 25 years to life for the murder charge and two concurrent 90-month sentences for the assault charges. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder were dismissed as part of the deal.
Police say McNamara admitted to an investigating officer that he had walked to the Budget 16 Motel “in a rage” on Feb. 23, 2021, and fired a pistol into an unknown group of people who were gathered outside one of the rooms.
Michael Benson, 36, was killed in the shooting, and Jessica Ashley, 45, and Spring Mack, 41, were both seriously injured.
McNamara reportedly fired at the three victims with a handgun, then fled to a nearby home when he ran out of bullets and returned with two rifles.
McNamara then to get into two separate vehicles at a nearby gas station but when exiting the second vehicle, no longer had the rifles, according to police. Police said he next grabbed a fuel nozzle and began dispensing fuel.
An employee at the fuel station flipped the emergency fuel shutoff switch.