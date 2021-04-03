King County Sheriff fires detective over tactics that led to shooting
SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a detective after finding his aggressive actions led to the death of a man wanted in the theft of a pickup truck and pet poodle.
Former detective George Alvarez, a 21-year deputy with a history including five shootings, was one of two undercover deputies who fatally shot 37-year-old Anthony “Tony” Chilcott on Nov. 25, 2019, The Seattle Times reported. Chilcott was shot just outside Black Diamond after the deputies rammed the stolen Ford Raptor Chilcott was driving.
In a March 25 termination letter, Johanknecht, said Alvarez made questionable tactical decisions unacceptable to a deputy with his experience. His flawed tactics during the attempted arrest escalated the situation, endangered the public and his partner, and led to them having to resort to deadly force to regain control, the sheriff said.
While Johanknecht found the shooting justified, she said it only became necessary because Alvarez and his partner, detective Josh Lerum cornered and confronted Chilcott and created an emergency.
Lerum was not disciplined for the tactical decisions made by Alvarez and he remains a deputy. He received a letter of reprimand for not wearing his ballistic vest or clothing that identified him as law enforcement when trying to arrest Chilcott, said sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.
Chilcott was wanted for theft, a nonviolent crime, and a sheriff’s supervisor that morning had refused to authorize a pursuit because the crimes weren’t serious enough to warrant the risk to the public, according to documents obtained by The Seattle Times.
Cooper Offenbecher, a Seattle attorney representing Alvarez, said the deputy will challenge his termination.
Ex-Washington state senator and Trump ally is behind mystery tax mailer
OLYMPIA — A former GOP Washington state senator and a Donald Trump appointee is responsible for a mailer last week criticizing Democratic lawmakers for a proposed change to the estate tax, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Don Benton was named as the respondent in a commission investigation into complaints alleging the mailer lacked disclosure information, The Seattle Times reported.
Postmarked from Portland without identifying a sponsor, the mailer showed a man in a suit holding cash, and a stricken-looking family, with a warning about proposed House Bill 1465.
That bill would raise the threshold of the existing estate tax, meaning fewer people would pay it, and expand the tax at the higher end, meaning wealthier people would pay more. People with taxable wealth above $1 billion would pay 40 oercebt. The bill is likely going nowhere this year.
Benton confirmed to the commission that he was the sender, agency spokesperson Kim Bradford wrote in an email. In an email Wednesday, Benton didn’t confirm or deny that he was the source of the mailer.
State law requires a sponsor to be listed on campaign mailers. But that isn’t necessary for communications known as “grassroots lobbying,” which focus instead on the debate over legislative proposals.
Coroner in southwest Washington being investigated for fraud
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A coroner in southwest Washington is under investigation for fraud after the state Auditor’s Office said it found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county.
According to a report from the Auditor’s Office, between February 2016, and May 2019 Cowlitz County coroner Tim Davidson was reimbursed for travel expenses from two organizations, even though the county had paid for his travel, The Daily News reported.
The Washington State Patrol is also investigating the case, and the Auditor’s office said it has referred the case to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The investigation started after Aug. 5, 2019 when Cowlitz County notified the Auditor’s Office about a potential loss of public funds.
At the time, Davidson served as president of the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and traveled to trainings and conferences and for legislative meetings. He also attended International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners conferences and performed accreditation audits on behalf of the Association.
Police release names of two people found dead in burned car in Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of two men found dead last Wednesday in a burned car south of Lake Selmac.
On Monday investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both of Josephine County, The Daily Courier reported.
Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. Investigators say their deaths are considered homicides.
A call about a burning car came just before 1 p.m., but because of the remote location off of McMullen Creek, on a rough logging road, the fire had started to burn out by the time authorities arrived.
During the investigation of the deaths, a sheriff’s deputy shot at a vehicle that was approaching officers at a staging area about 2 miles from the burned out car, for undisclosed reasons.