Sentencing in Coeur d’Alene shooting moved to July
COEUR D’ALENE — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in a Coeur d’Alene park has been moved to July 1.
Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer, who ordered a presentence report be completed before that date. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing out, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.
A jury handed down a split verdict in March in 20-year-old Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019.
Though Rambo was found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, he was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer. The jury also added an assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Rambo faces as long as 25 years in prison.
Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that haven’t been adequately addressed by the jail. Prosecutors said they would communicate with jail staff regarding these concerns.
Judge Meyer denied a request Friday to release Rambo on his own recognizance or reduce his bond, which is set at $300,000. She said she considers Rambo a flight risk.
Rambo has been in jail for about 20 months since his arrest in September 2019.
Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt
OLYMPIA — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy.
The dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products, the state Health Department said in a statement. Officials said anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away.
The outbreak now includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children younger than 10, infected with bacteria that have been genetically linked.
There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties, officials said.
Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli infection.
Pocatello man pleads guilty to fatally hitting cyclist
POCATELLO — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges, according to court records.
Tyler Carter, 39, of Pocatello, has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges, the Idaho State Journal reported.
Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, of Pocatello, with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020.
An off-duty Bannock County detention sergeant and his fiancée found Wilhelm’s body in a ravine a few hours after she was reported missing, three days after she was hit.
According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.
The sheriff’s office said Carter was driving a GMC pickup truck when he struck Wilhelm around 6:45 p.m., while she was bicycling alone on Buckskin Road. Authorities believe the force of the impact threw Wilhelm into the ravine, where she later died.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office said Wilhelm was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries.