Monkeypox cases reported in Spokane County and southwestern Idaho
An adult in Spokane County has tested positive for monkeypox, Spokane Regional Health District officials said Friday.
The patient is receiving outpatient care, the health district said in a statement.
Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has also contracted monkeypox, marking the state’s fourth reported case.
Southwest District Health made the announcement in a news release Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County.
Local and state officials are working to identify any close contacts of the patient so they can be notified of the exposure risk, the regional health department said.
Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, but antiviral treatment is available for people who might have severe disease or who develop complications. The illness can be spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or by touching objects or fabrics like towels that have been used by someone with monkeypox. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Health officials recommend that anyone experiencing an unexplained skin rash, with or without a fever, to contact a healthcare provider and avoid contact with others. People with monkeypox are considered infectious until their lesions have fully healed, with new skin where the lesions used to be.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been four reported monkeypox cases among Idaho residents so far.
Deputies investigating homicide after man shot during break-in
GIG HARBOR — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed by a homeowner Friday morning outside a residence near Gig Harbor after he threatened to kill people inside and tried to break in, Pierce County deputies said.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to the home and found the man dead on the back porch, according to a news release. The shooter, a 59-year-old man, was taken to department headquarters for questioning and released in the afternoon. Deputies said once the investigation into the homicide is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
The shooting occurred at a home near 66th Avenue Northwest and 87th Street Northwest. Deputies responded there at about 7:22 a.m. when 911 callers reported that a man tried to break into the home and had been shot.
The man killed has not been identified. According to the release, detectives learned the man lived next door with his girlfriend, who had an active no-contact order against him. The couple had an altercation Thursday night, and the girlfriend went to a neighbor’s home to stay the night.
Deputies said the man was trying to break in just before the shooting.
Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said a window of the home was broken and a door was damaged. Four people were inside when the shooting occurred. Moss couldn’t confirm whether the man killed was armed, but he said none of the witnesses reported seeing him with a firearm during the incident.
Stabbing takes place near the Boise River; police are looking for a suspect
BOISE — The Boise Police Department is searching for a man after he stabbed another man near the Boise River.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Boise officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Ninth Street and the Boise River, according to a tweet posted by Boise police. Officers located a male victim who had non-life threatening injuries, and secured the scene before they began looking for the suspect, according to the tweet. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.
