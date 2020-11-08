Study: Cough droplet spread could affect kids, short adults more
Droplets from coughing can travel more than 6 feet outdoors and have the potential to be a greater transmission risk for shorter adults and children, a new simulation study found.
The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Physics of Fluids used models to simulate cough droplets’ trajectory when someone coughs outdoors with someone else nearby. Researchers from Singapore’s Agency of Science, Technology and Research ran a simulation with varied air temperatures, drop sizes, humidity, wind speed and distances between the person coughing and the person listening.
The researchers found that despite the cough droplets having low inhalation exposure, it could lead to the virus spreading to clothing or skin, which could then result in infection if someone touches their face, mouth or nose. They wrote that it could be a potentially higher risk for children and shorter adults who are less than 3 feet away from someone coughing.
“Young children may be at greater risk compared to adults based on the typical downward cough trajectory. Teenagers and short adults are advised to maintain a social distance greater than 2 m. from taller persons,” researchers wrote in the study. “Surgical masks are known to be effective at trapping large droplets and therefore recommended for use as necessary.”
COVID-19 can spread through small particles or respiratory droplets, including from when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or breathes, according to the CDC. Infection can result when the particles are inhaled through the mouth and nose.
The study found that when there is a wind speed of about 2 yards per second or around 4 miles per hour, droplets the size of 100 micrometers or 1,000 micrometers can travel 21.6 feet and 4 feet, respectively.
Books? Hairdressers? Europeans split on lockdown essentials
HALLE, Belgium — The concept of what is essential to keep a society functioning during coronavirus lockdowns is gripping Europe as the pandemic unleashes death, poverty, illness and isolation.
Beyond obvious candidates like food stores and pharmacies, some answers in the patchwork of nations and cultures that make up Europe can approach the surreal. An activity or item considered essential in one country can be off-limits across the border just a brief stroll down the road.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that while it might seem fairest to just shut everything down, “it’s perhaps not the most practical” solution.
“If people are only satisfied when everything possible is shut down, then that’s a view which naturally doesn’t make economic sense,” Merkel said.
That’s why Germany is keeping car dealerships open this time, after their closure in the first, spring lockdown hurt the country’s huge automobile industry.
In Belgium, of course, chocolate shops are staying open.
“Chocolate is very much an essential food around here,” said chocolatier Marleen Van Volsem at the Praleen chocolaterie south of Brussels. “It has to be. Because chocolate makes you happy.”
Happiness would seem no subject to split hairs about. Neither would safety as infection numbers are setting global records. A total of 600,000 confirmed daily cases were reported worldwide for the first time Friday after having reached 500,000 for the first time on Oct. 26.