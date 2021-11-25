King County to pay $1.25 million to man assaulted in jail
SEATTLE — King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was beaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a “meth-fueled rampage.”
The Seattle Times reports Abdiwali Musse suffered broken bones in his face, broken teeth and a traumatic head injury when he was attacked early Nov. 1, 2015, by Carl Alan Anderson, a man with mental illness and a criminal history who had been booked for attacking a stranger in downtown Seattle.
Musse had been booked hours earlier, for the first time in his life, for investigation of drunken driving.
According to witness statements, Anderson had been in the 9-south pod of general population at the King County Jail for less than 20 minutes before he attacked Musse.
Musse alleged negligence and argued that the attack “was completely preventable.”
The lawsuit also alleged the jail failed to properly investigate the assault and destroyed video evidence officials knew should have been preserved.
Noah Haglund, a spokesperson for King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, said the failure to retain video evidence of the assault was an “oversight” and pointed out that Anderson was eventually convicted of assault.
He said the decision to place Anderson in general population “was consistent” with the department’s policies.
Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to San Francisco made an emergency landing Wednesday after the right engine experienced a mechanical problem, officials said.
Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the pilot returned the Airbus A320 to Portland International Airport, where it landed about 11:45 a.m.
“It was terrifying,” Keith Cunningham-Parmeter, who was aboard the flight with his wife and two children on their way to visit his grandmother for Thanksgiving, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “I could hear the engine torquing up and down — then a few minutes later, the captain very calmly announces that we’ve had one engine fail.”
The plane made a continuous, high-pitched revving sound as it descended from 10,000 feet, Cunningham-Parmeter, 48, of Portland, said. Fire crews were waiting at the tarmac when the plane landed as a precaution, he said.
“Our pilots are among the best in the business, and they train for these types of situations,” Alaska Airlines said in its statement.
The plane was being inspected by maintenance crews, and its 150 passengers were being transferred onto different flights, the statement said.
Idaho governor makes pick for vacant state Senate seat
BOISE — Carrie Semmelroth has been appointed to the Idaho Senate.
Republican Gov. Brad Little selected Semmelroth on Wednesday to serve out the term of former Democratic Sen. Ali Rabe, who moved to a different legislative district.
Semmelroth, a Democrat from Boise, was among three people submitted to Little by the Idaho Democratic Party to replace Rabe. Semmelroth works at Boise State University’s College of Education.
More than 50 test positive for COVID-19 at Yakima County jail
YAKIMA — The Yakima Health District has reported that staff members and people in custody have contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak inside the Yakima County Jail.
KIMA-TV reports health officials said they were notified Friday that staff and inmates had tested positive. An investigation was conducted to identify all those exposed.
The health district reported 47 people in custody have been confirmed with COVID-19 as well as four staff members.
An outbreak involving more than two dozen people in southwest Washington’s Clark County Jail was also reported this week.
Health officer Dr. Neil Barg said, “We need to decrease the chance of introducing the virus in places where large numbers of people are in a small space, such as jails and long-term care facilities.”
He said to remain safe it’s crucial that people get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance.
Woman missing since Thursday rescued near Blewett Pass
SPOKANE — A Spokane Valley woman who was missing since Thursday was found injured in her vehicle near Blewett Pass on Monday night, sheriff’s officials said.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a Silver Alert was in effect for 68-year-old Lynell McFarland after her daughter reported Friday her mother hadn’t returned from Ellensburg, KREM-TV reported.
On Monday evening authorities canceled the alert after a Washington State Department of Transportation employee found McFarland’s 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse down a ravine over a creek along Highway 97. Police said her car slid and rolled around 100 feet from the roadway.
Chelan County first responders found McFarland injured but conscious and with signs of hypothermia, and they extricated her from her severely damaged car.
Authorities said McFarland was taken to a Wenatchee hospital, where she is expected to recover.