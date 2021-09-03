District attorney creates unit to review past convictions
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland criminal defense attorney has joined the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to head a new unit that will examine wrongful convictions and review prison sentences.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Wednesday he has set aside $524,000 to staff the Justice Integrity Unit, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
He said Ernest Warren will lead the division and noted that Warren founded the first Black-owned defense law firm in Oregon. Warren will oversee one deputy district attorney and will earn about $203,000 a year.
Multnomah County joins a half-dozen other large city prosecutors’ offices in creating a sentencing review unit and another 90 that have conviction integrity units, said Aliza Kaplan, a professor at Lewis & Clark Law School and a criminal justice reform advocate who advised Schmidt on the plan.
Kaplan said it’s unusual for a DA’s office to combine those efforts and to ensure they are robust.
She said analyzing wrongful convictions goes beyond DNA exonerations. The work requires “a real investigation and a deep dive into what happened years and years ago.”
The new unit comes after Schmidt successfully lobbied the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 819, which allows a district attorney and a person convicted of a crime to ask a judge to revisit a conviction or reduce prison time. The bill allows a judge to consider reducing or even erasing a conviction or reducing the length of a person’s sentence.
Schmidt said the work will include reviewing requests from people convicted years ago of crimes such as drug dealing who have stayed out of trouble and want to have felony convictions reduced to misdemeanors so they can seek housing and employment.
Seattle fire injures 1, involves 13 boats near marina
SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire near a marina in Seattle early Thursday that injured one person.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near South Park Marina and required assistance from multiple departments to contain. Thirteen boats were caught in the blaze, officials said.
The fire was under control as of 5:39 a.m., according to King County Fire District 2.
The injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
The Seattle Times reported fire officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the blaze.
Portland protester sentenced to 15 months for arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland, Ore., man has been sentenced to federal prison for committing arson at the Multnomah County Justice Center during a protest in May 2020.
Edward Schinzing, 33, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He also agreed to pay restitution to Multnomah County.
Schinzing was in a group of protesters that marched to the downtown Justice Center on May 29, 2020, the second day of protest in Portland after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.
The group broke several windows at the Corrections Records Office of the building where three Multnomah County employees were working, according to court documents. Members of the group spray-painted the office, damaged computers and started fires.
Schinzing, who had a tattoo of his last name on his back, was seen on surveillance cameras spreading a fire by igniting papers and moving them into the drawer of another cubicle, court documents said.
The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire. The jail in the same building was housing about 289 people at the time, according to court documents.
Schinzing was indicted in August 2020 by a federal grand jury on one count of arson and pleaded guilty last September.
Other protesters who have faced federal prosecution for arson include Cyan Bass, who was sentenced to four years in prison for setting fire to the Justice Center and throwing a Molotov cocktail at police officers in September 2020. Of the 99 federal protest-related prosecutions as of Aug. 19, 50 were dismissed.
Three students detained, said they had gun, planned shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three juveniles were detained for questioning Thursday after reports that some students at Hellgate High School in Missoula indicated they planned a school shooting, Missoula police said.
The school was locked down for just over an hour, starting just before 1:30 p.m.
Principal Judson Miller said all students are safe.
Police continue to investigate and were meeting with the parents of the detained students, police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said. She would not release any information on whether any firearms were found in the building.