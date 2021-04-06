Vancouver residents identified as victims in fatal bridge crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified Cecilia R. Hao, 70, of Vancouver, as the second driver killed in early March in what investigators believe was a head-on collision on the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
The other driver was identified previously as Morise Messiah Smith, a 21-year-old man, also from Vancouver.
According to authorities, Portland police officers responded to the scene of the crash on the bridge, which crosses the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, at about 1:11 a.m. on March 8. They found a Toyota RAV4 on fire, and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier. Smith was driving the Chrysler, and Hao was driving the Toyota.
Portland Police Major Crash Team investigators believe the Chrysler was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-205, the Toyota was traveling northbound, and that the cars collided head-on. Both drivers died at the scene of the crash, and there were no other people in the vehicles involved.
Jury to decide if road rage led to shooting death
EVERETT, Wash. — In 1991, a jury acquitted Simeon Berkley in a shooting that paralyzed a man following a near-crash on a California freeway. Thirty years later, he’s on trial again, this time for second-degree murder. A Snohomish County jury will decide if Berkley, 75, acted out of road rage or self-defense in a shooting July 6, 2019, that left an Everett man dead.
Berkley was driving a Honda Accord around 7 p.m. that night when a Lincoln Navigator rear-ended him on Glenwood Avenue, according to charging papers. Berkley got out of his car and walked over to the Navigator while the other driver, Steven Whitemarsh, 49, remained in the front seat, according to witness testimony last week in Snohomish County Superior Court.
The two men appeared to have brief conversation through the open window, witnesses testified. Berkley then shot Whitemarsh in the face. One witness testified that a few seconds passed before Berkley fired a second bullet.
First-responders found Whitemarsh still strapped in his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead soon afterward. Berkley’s attorney argued last week that the case is about self-defense.
Motorized watercraft banned from lake near Glacier Park
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — State wildlife commissioners have banned motorized watercraft from a lake near Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana at the request of residents worried about growing pressures from people moving into the area.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks commissioners voted unanimously for the ban last week, local news media reported.
It covers Tepee Lake, a shallow, 43-acre water body several miles from the North Fork Flathead River near the U.S.-Canada border. The lake hosts a family of loons and is publicly accessible.
About 70 percent of the lake is surrounded by Flathead National Forest and the rest by private land.