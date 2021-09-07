Murder conviction overturned because of the use of racist stereotype
TACOMA — A man accused of fatally shooting an ex-girlfriend in 2017 at her Milton apartment has won his appeal after he successfully argued that prosecutorial misconduct deprived him of a fair trial.
The News Tribune reported Monday that a three-judge panel of Division II of the Washington State Court of Appeals overturned his convictions Aug. 31, saying prosecutors committed misconduct in suggesting racist stereotypes to the jury.
A Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said the office is deciding whether to ask the state Supreme Court to review the decision.
Jurors convicted Joshua Kioni Ellis of second-degree murder for the death of 25-yar-old Wendi Traynor, and Ellis was sentenced to over 23 years in prison.
Prosecutors told jurors Ellis shot Traynor about a month after she had left their home in Kentucky and moved back to Washington. Her family found her body about a week after the shooting.
Ellis argued at trial that he killed Traynor in self-defense as she reached for a gun.
On appeal, Ellis argued that deputy prosecutor John Neeb’s reference to The People v. O.J. Simpson and an implicit bias exercise were improper during jury selection.
“Ellis argues that the prosecutor committed misconduct during voir dire because he invoked racial stereotypes and appealed to the prejudice of the jury,” Judge Bernard Veljacic wrote for the panel. “Because the prosecutor committed misconduct that deprived Ellis of a fair trial, we reverse his convictions.”
Glacier offers plan to phase out sightseeing flights at park
KALISPELL, Mont. — Federal officials are asking for public comment on a plan to manage and eventually phase out commercial aircraft tours over Montana’s Glacier National Park.
The proposal would effectively cap the number of flights allowed over the park at current levels, allow the park to set no-fly periods and better define acceptable routes for chartered planes and helicopters, the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell reported.
The proposed plan comes more than a year after a federal appeals court found that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration failed to comply with a plan from 2000 that aimed to reduce noise and impacts to wildlife from sightseeing tours.
Frustrated by noisy helicopters around national parks in Hawaii, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono sued to force the government to comply. The U.S. Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., ruled in their favor in May 2020 and ordered the agencies to develop management plans for about two dozen national parks within two years, including Glacier.
The proposal for Glacier would cap the number of flights over the park at 144 per year, and park officials predict a gradual phasing-out of sightseeing tours through “attrition” of permit holders. The deadline to comment on the plan is Oct. 3.
Police report officer shot and killed man who fired at officers
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man Saturday after police said the man fired rounds from a gun at an apartment complex south of Tacoma in Lakewood.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, people reported to 911 that someone was firing gunshots around an apartment complex, the Lakewood Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and a Lakewood officer reported to 911 that a suspect was shooting at them, police said.
Moments later, police said an officer-involved shooting had occurred. A man suspected of firing gunshots died at the scene, police said. The man’s name wasn’t released.
No officers were hurt. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, has been placed on leave while an investigation continues.
Driver involved in Yakima crash that killed three people is charged
YAKIMA — A driver accused of killing three people when he ran a red light in Yakima at high speed and crashed into another vehicle has been booked into jail after being released from a hospital.
Kolby Funkhouser, 20, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault, police Lt. Chad Stevens told the Yakima Herald-Republic. Funkhouser was booked into jail Saturday.
Funkhouser was driving a Ford Escort on Aug. 30 when he ran the light and crashed into a Mitsubishi Galant driven by Kisha Whitefoot, 23, of Wapato, Wash., authorities said.
Funkhouser’s passenger, Mason Euteneier, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Whitefoot was treated at Yakima Valley Memorial and released that evening, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. Two of her passengers, Kiona Whitefoot, 20, and Steve Bueno, 19, died from their injuries, authorities said.
Another passenger in the Galant, the 5-year-old daughter of Kisha Whitefoot, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she is in stable condition, according to Beehler.
“Intoxicants and speed are suspected to be causing factors in the accident,” Beehler said.