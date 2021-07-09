2021 shaping up as bad wildfire season in Washington
SPOKANE — More than 30 wildfires are currently burning in Washington state in what is shaping up as a very busy fire season.
Vaugn Cork, a fire analyst for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the vast majority are in eastern Washington.
Cork said this year is looking worse than the 2020 fire season, when more than 800,000 acres burned, KREM-TV reported.
“We’re trending about four to six weeks ahead of where we normally would be for this time of year,” Cork said. “We typically don’t see conditions like this until the end of August.”
The state is on par, if not ahead, of the 2015 season, when a record of more than 1.1 million acres burned, Cork said.
There have been more than 630 wildfires reported so far this year, about double the normal rate. Of those, 164 fires have ignited on the western side of the state, leaving 466 in eastern Washington, DNR said.
“One little spark, one errant cigarette, one set of dragged chains along the highway can cause a 10,000 acre fire in a heartbeat,” Cork said.
At this point, there is no way to stop this, he added.
“The short term climate predictions don’t show any relief coming in sight,” he said. “We’re expected to stay hotter than normal and drier than normal through at least September.”
Man fatally shot in Bellevue theater parking lot
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue, police reported.
Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m., where they found the man with gunshot injuries, Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black said.
The man was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead, the Seattle Times reported.
Police were searching for a suspect who was in the parking lot with the victim when the shooting occurred, Black said. She said officers believe they saw the person flee in a silver sedan. Police later Thursday said an 18-year-old person of interest was taken into custody around noon in Renton.
Deadly Portland fire caused by fireworks, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks caused a deadly Fourth of July blaze at an apartment complex in northeast Portland, authorities said.
Portland Fire & Rescue said in a statement Thursday that the investigation into the large blaze is still open.
Robert William Gremillion and Seth Robert Thompson, both 31, died and six other people were hurt, including a 25-year-old woman who remained hospitalized Thursday in “critical but stable condition,” fire officials said.
Gremillion and Thompson were roommates in a top-floor unit and friends from Louisiana who worked together developing computer games, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Residents, many of whom jumped from windows or balconies, told the newspaper that they first saw flames in a dumpster in the carport under the apartments. Several said they heard fireworks before the fire started around 3:30 a.m. July 4.
Witnesses said Thompson jumped from the porch and that neighbors tried to help him once he was on the ground. Other residents said they encouraged Gremillion to jump but he didn’t.
The hospitalized woman and Thompson were a couple, according to police and residents. Her name hasn’t been released.
Portland officials had banned the sale and use of fireworks a few days before the holiday because of hot, dry conditions.
Jurors award $1.5 million to man run over by Tacoma police officer
TACOMA — Jurors have awarded $1.5 million to a man who was run over by a Tacoma police officer.
Emanuel Andrade sued the Police Department, the city and Officer Luke Faulkner, the News Tribune reported. Andrade alleged the officer in 2014 was messaging a coworker on his computer about meal plans when he slowly rolled over Andrade, who had been lying in the street after drinking.
Jurors returned their verdict earlier this month after several days of deliberation and a more than two-week trial in Pierce County Superior Court.
They awarded $3.5 million, but reduced that by 50 percent because they found Andrade 50 percent responsible in the incident.
The city attorney’s office said in a statement that the city was hoping for a different outcome and will evaluate the results to determine if further steps are necessary.
Dan Hannula, an attorney who represented Andrade, said Wednesday: “I thought it was a fair result, and our client is pleased with the verdict. ... I think it’s a case where clearly our client should not have been drinking.”
He said Andrade, a former soldier, suffered from PTSD and had been self-medicating. Since then, Hannula said, the 30-year-old has been getting treatment through the Veterans Administration and has earned a two-year degree.
He still suffers pain from his injuries, Hannula said, which included head injuries and broken bones.