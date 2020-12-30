Police report man killed in road rage incident
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A 28-year-old North Bend man was killed Sunday in a road-rage incident, police said.
Michael David Moore died after he was run over by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. in North Bend, the Coos Bay (Ore.) World reported.
In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it’s clear Moore was intentionally struck. The Coos County Major Crime Team and Coos County Crash Team are investigating with North Bend police.
The investigation so far shows an initial altercation happened in downtown North Bend, according to police. Moore was a passenger in a black Ford Ranger pickup and after the altercation, the Ranger was followed by people in the Chevy Tahoe and a red Honda Prelude.
During the chase, the Ford Ranger crashed into a curb and could no longer be driven.
Moore then exited the vehicle and confronted the Tahoe driver, police said. The argument continued and police say the Tahoe driver drove over Moore, crashed into a home and drove away.
Police located the Tahoe nearby and police say a witness indicated the driver of the Tahoe fled in the Prelude. The Ranger and the Tahoe have since been impounded.
Frasier said investigators are looking for 40-year-old Joshua Thompson, who was last known to live in Coquille, as well as driver of the Prelude.
Hiker killed in fall at Bridal Veil Falls Trail
INDEX, Wash. — Authorities say a hiker on a Snohomish County trail was killed after he apparently fell from a peak along the route.
The incident happened at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bridal Veil Falls Trail near the town of Index, KOMO-TV reported. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent its helicopter but medics who performed CPR couldn’t revive the 49-year-old man.
The man’s identity was not immediately disclosed.
The sheriff’s office said it was not immediately known how far the victim fell.
In-N-Out Burger meet online with city residents
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials from In-N-Out Burger met virtually with Beaverton residents Monday night to discuss a potential new location for the fast food chain.
KOIN reports that officials are currently considering a spot near Southwest 107th Avenue and Beaverton Hillsday Highway, about four miles outside of southwest Portland.
A second proposed location of the popular California-based burger chain is at Tigard’s Bridgeport Village.
During Monday night’s meeting, residents raised concerns about the possibility increased traffic at the Beaverton location. Officials from the company said they did not want people to notice a line unless they are getting a burger.
Currently, the closest In-N-Out to Portland is in Keizer, about 42 miles southwest of Portland. The location opened in December 2019.
5.7 earthquake hits 127 miles off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 127 miles off the Oregon coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m. west of Bandon, Ore., the agency said.
The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said “an earthquake occurred, a tsunami is not expected.”
The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger.
Yakima County deputies look into fatal shooting
NACHES, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the Monday shooting deaths of a man and woman in Naches.
KOMO-TV reported a man and woman were found shot dead just before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Naches, a town of about 800 people northwest of Yakima, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Deputies say they are not sure if it was a double homicide, a murder-suicide or a double suicide, Schilperoort said.
Their bodies were found by a third person who went to check on them after they didn’t return phone calls or answer the door, Schilperoort said.
Remains of a young girl found in Oregon woods
PORTLAND — The remains of a young girl have been discovered along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the child they believe was between the ages 6½ and 10. Her remains were found Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City.
Authorities said they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.
The girl was about 3-foot-10 to 4-foot-6-inches tall and her hair was long and either dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has not yet been determined. The results of a DNA analysis are not yet complete, state police said.
The condition of the remains suggests the girl had been dead for at least 30 days.