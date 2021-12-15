Judge orders prison company to pay Washington $4.5 million in legal fees
TACOMA — The private prison company The GEO Group has been ordered to pay the Washington state Attorney General’s Office nearly $4.5 million in legal fees, after the state sued to force the company to pay detainees at its immigration lockup in Tacoma minimum wage for work they perform there.
A federal jury ruled in October that detainees held at the Northwest detention center are entitled to minimum wage for cooking, cleaning and other tasks, rather than $1 per day.
The company was ordered to pay former detainees, as well as the state more than $23 million in all.
The judgments have been put on hold while GEO appeals, but in the meantime U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan on Tuesday awarded the state nearly $4.5 million in attorney fees.
Prison receives aluminum; can resume making license plates
HELENA, Mont. — Workers at the Montana State Prison have resumed making license plates after receiving a shipment of aluminum last week, the Department of Corrections said Tuesday.
The 40,000-pound shipment provides the prison’s license plate shop with enough aluminum to get it through February or March, said Gayle Butler, administrator of Montana Correctional Enterprises.
“Workers in the license plate shop are working overtime to get us caught up,” Butler said in a statement.
MCE is a program at the prison in Deer Lodge that provides education and work experience to help inmates more successfully transition to life outside the prison.
The license plate shop produces about 750,000 plates per year, the Department of Corrections said.
When the shop ran out of aluminum in late October because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, MCE printed temporary license plates on reflective sheeting, but without the aluminum backing.
Fearing oncoming semi-truck, man dies after jumping off I-90 bridge in Montana
SUPERIOR, Mont. — A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles, Mineral County officials said.
The initial crash happened before sunup on Monday on a snow-packed bridge in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the town of Superior, Undersheriff Wayne Cashman said Tuesday.
The man got out of his car to check on the other driver, who was uninjured.
He saw a semi approaching and tried to wave down the driver, witnesses said, then apparently feared the semi was going to hit him.
The man jumped off the bridge and fell 60 to 80 feet, landing on the edge of the Clark Fork River, where he died, Cashman said.
The semi did collide with the crashed vehicles, but by then it was traveling an estimated 6 mph and the person who stayed in the other crashed car was not injured, Cashman said.
Portland Commissioner sues city’s police union over leak
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is suing the Portland police union, its former president and a Portland police officer for $5 million, saying they leaked information last spring that erroneously identified Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit seeks $3 million from the Portland Police Association and $1 million each from the union’s former president, Brian Hunzeker, and Police Bureau officer Kerri Ottoman. The lawsuit also seeks a single dollar from the city of Portland and a declaration that it violated Hardesty’s right to be free from “race-based distinctions, discrimination or restrictions.”
The defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.
Willamette Week first reported the lawsuit Monday.
In a statement, Hardesty’s attorneys Matthew Ellis and Stephen Brischetto said city employees leaked the information to punish Hardesty for her opposition to “discrimination by the Portland Police against communities of color” and to force her out of office.
The lawsuit alleges that Hunzeker and Ottoman violated city policy and state law by leaking an erroneous report that Hardesty had been involved in a hit-and-run to The Oregonian/OregonLive and right-wing media.
The lawsuit alleges that the defendants’ decision was racially motivated to target Hardesty, the first Black woman to serve on Portland’s City Council.
Faulty chimney possible cause of Walla Walla house fire
WALLA WALLA — No one was injured in a Walla Walla house fire Saturday night, though damages are estimated at about $85,000, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department report.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 700 block of Village Way at 9:32 p.m.
The fire was on the roof and in the attic area of the two-story home. Responders used chainsaws to access the fire, which was fought from the roof and from within the attic.
Officials said the fire could have been caused by structural failure in the chimney leading to “hot embers coming in contact with combustible material.”