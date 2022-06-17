Oregon reports first probable case of monkeypox
SALEM — Oregon health officials have reported the first probable case of monkeypox in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Thursday the case was in an adult male who had travelled to a community with confirmed cases. He remains isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers, authorities said. Testing to confirm the case is being done by federal officials.
The OHA is working to identify individuals at potential risk for exposure. No other details were available.
Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.
But recently cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.
The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.
Man shot by police in Star during stolen gun investigation
STAR, Idaho — Police in a small southwestern Idaho town shot and killed a 39-year-old man Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Star Police Chief Zach Hessing said Wednesday that the shooting occurred about 90 minutes after officers from the Star Police Department were responded to a report of a man who was acting erratically and refusing to leave a family member’s home.
Hessing said the officers went to the home around 8 a.m. and talked to the man, and after a short conversation he agreed to leave the residence. As they watched him walk away, they noticed he had a gun.
The police department was later notified that the gun the man had was reported stolen the night before, and that he was likely intoxicated, Hessing said. At that point they began to look for him, and several officers found the man around 9:30 a.m. in a downtown parking lot.
Hessing said the man was “uncooperative” and “armed with a gun,” and that he was shot shortly after the officers made contact with him. The police officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, he said.
Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said the officer who fired the shot and two others who witnessed the shooting have all been placed on administrative leave. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.
The victim’s name was not released.
Man charged in Fred Meyer shooting to continue treatment
RICHLAND, Wash. — The gunman accused of shooting two men inside the Richland Fred Meyer store needs mental health treatment before he can be tried for murder and attempted murder.
Court proceedings against Aaron Christopher Kelly, 40, have been on hold since Feb. 23 when a judge ordered him sent to Eastern State Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Hospital evaluators said Kelly was not mentally competent to help in his defense, his attorney Michael Vander Sys told Superior Court Judge David Petersen on Wednesday.
Petersen signed an order to keep Kelly at the hospital until he is deemed competent. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are at odds about his medical treatment plan.
Hospital officials want to treat Kelly using medication, but his lawyers object. A special hearing will be scheduled to debate the issue. No matter the outcome, Kelly is expected to appear in court on Sept. 21 to check on his status. Both Benton County prosecutors and defense attorneys are asking that a specific judge be assigned to handle the case going forward.
Kelly has yet to enter a plea to the charges of murder and attempted murder. His attorneys have fought the lengthy delay, calling it a violation of his due process rights.
Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing man in Kent cemetery
GRAHAM, Wash. — A 24-year-old Tacoma man was arrested Wednesday evening in Graham who police suspect shot and killed a man in April at a Kent cemetery, according to Kent Police Department.
Kent police and Valley SWAT, a regional tactical team, arrested the homicide suspect at about 5 p.m. at an apartment in Graham. Police said the man was taken into custody without incident.
The man is suspected in an April 7 fatal shooting that occurred in Hillcrest Burial Park, located at 1005 Reiten Road. Police said a 25-year-old Tacoma man was shot several times and died at the scene. According to the Kent Reporter, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Quinzy Williams.
To identify the homicide suspect, Kent police said detectives spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses, processing evidence and recovering video, according to a Facebook post from the department.