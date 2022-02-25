Mental health evaluation ordered in Richland store shooting
KENNEWICK — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a grocery store in Richland has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at Eastern State Hospital.
The Tri-City Herald reported the request was made Wednesday by defense attorneys for Aaron Christopher Kelly. It means Kelly’s murder case in Benton County Superior Court will be on hold until a judge determines whether Kelly is competent to proceed to trial.
The Feb. 7 shooting incident at the Fred Meyer store ended up with shopper Justin Krumbah dead and employee Mark A. Hill critically wounded.
Kelly, 39, of Pasco, has not yet entered a plea to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Both felony counts include firearm enhancements, which will add time to his prison sentence if he’s convicted.
Prosecutor Andy Miller revealed Wednesday that shortly after the shootings, Kelly drove to Walla Walla and went to a branch of his Tri-Cities bank and “essentially emptied his bank account.”
Washington state to pay $3.75M after inmate dies of cancer
MONROE, Wash. — Washington state will pay $3.75 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died at Monroe Correctional Complex after his cancer went untreated despite repeated pleas.
Kenny Williams, 63, died in June 2019 of breast cancer that had spread to his bones, The Seattle Times reported. If he’d received chemotherapy, he likely would have lived to his release date last fall, according to the lawsuit.
Instead, efforts by Williams and his family to obtain treatment were frustrated by a confused and at times coldly indifferent bureaucracy, delaying proper care until it was too late.
The settlement money will benefit Williams’ widow, Dee Williams, and their four children. In agreeing to the settlement, corrections officials admitted its medical care failures “more likely than not” caused Williams’ suffering and death.
Fife police investigating attempted abduction of high school student
FIFE — A man lured a high school student into his car Wednesday morning in Fife in an attempted abduction outside the school, police said. The student jumped from the car after being driven two blocks.
Fife Police Department officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to an unspecified high school for a report of an attempted abduction, according to a news release from the department. The student reported they entered a dark blue passenger car under a false pretense.
The driver was described as a man who was about 30 years old.
Police did not disclose where the attempted abduction occurred or how the student was lured into the car. A representative from FPD was not immediately available for more information.
The student was driven about two blocks from the school before they realized something was wrong, police said. As traffic slowed, the student jumped from the vehicle and called 911.
Bellevue appoints interim police chief as department’s new leader
BELLEVUE — Bellevue has appointed interim police Chief Wendell Shirley as the police department’s new leader.
Shirley has served as the department’s interim chief since August 2021, after Chief Steve Mylett left the position. Before that, Shirley had served as Bellevue assistant police chief and spent two decades in the Santa Monica, Calif., police department.
Shirley is the first person of color to lead the department, city officials said Wednesday in a news release announcing his appointment. He was appointed by City Manager Brad Miyake, who said Shirley has the leadership skills and dedication needed to be the department leader.
The Los Angeles native retired as captain from the Santa Monica department in 2019 but came out of retirement to serve as Bellevue’s assistant police chief. He said at the time he thought he could be of value in the department amid a national reckoning over policing that began in 2020, sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Democrat Jack Ballard drops out of Montana U.S. House race
BILLINGS, Mont. — Red Lodge author Jack Ballard dropped out of the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat representing eastern Montana, he said Thursday.
“To be bluntly honest, we’ve failed to raise the financial resources necessary to realistically keep paying campaign staff and fund travel, advertising, materials and other basic expenses through the primary,” Ballard said in a statement.
Ballard finished 2021 with less than $17,000 in his campaign account, The Billings Gazette reported. Montana’s at-large U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican, is a candidate for the new eastern Montana seat. Montana gained a second seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 Census.
The Democratic candidates in the eastern Montana primary are: Penny Ronning, Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams.