Seattle firefighter charged after threats to member of city council
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a Seattle firefighter who authorities say sent threatening emails to a City Councilor.
KOMO reported two counts of cyberstalking and one count of second-degree identity theft have been filed against Andrew Finseth.
Identity theft is a felony. Cyberstalking is a gross misdemeanor.
Finseth allegedly sent four threatening emails to Councilor Kshama Sawant from a fellow firefighter’s email in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021. The email address was illegally accessed, the prosecutor’s office says.
Authorities say the emails were traced back to an IP addresses used by Finseth at his home and his church. The emails expressed a strong dislike for Sawant and her performance as a councilor and warned her to “get out of the city or else.”
Attempts to reach an attorney for Finseth weren’t immediately successful.
Searchers recover bodies of two fishermen from Marias River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Divers have recovered the bodies of two Missoula County men who had been missing in the Marias River in since last week, the Toole County sheriff’s office said.
Harsh weather conditions hampered efforts to recover the men. Divers entered the water Tuesday, NBC Montana reported.
A third man in their party reported them missing on Feb. 8 when they failed to return to their camp after a planned trip to the other side of the river.
The man had followed the tracks of their vehicle onto the ice to an area of open water. Items were found floating in the water that belonged to the men, officials said.
Autopsies are planned. The men’s names haven’t been released.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at Bridger Bowl in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A 21-year-old skier died after falling into a tree well at a ski resort northwest of Bozeman, officials with Bridger Bowl Ski Area said.
Ski patrol found the skier unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, shortly after they were reported missing.
The patrol made life-saving attempts, but the skier did not survive, ski area officials said. The skier’s name has not been released
A tree well is an area around a tree under its branches that does not get the same amount of snow as the surrounding area, creating a hole.
Fairchild AFB grounds 2021 Inland Northwest Skyfest over virus concerns
SPOKANE — Fairchild Air Force Base announced Wednesday that this year’s Inland Northwest Skyfest is postponed.
The event last took place in June 2019, showcasing newly developed and classic military aircraft with an airshow. Citing COVID-19 concerns, however, event organizers ultimately decided to postpone the 2021 iteration.
“We explored a number of alternatives, but after careful consideration, we simply cannot execute a worthwhile event that would not potentially endanger both the community and members of Fairchild Air Force Base,” officials said in a statement. “We understand what the air show means to Fairchild and the surrounding communities, so this was a difficult decision.”
Fairchild officials said they look forward to hosting the event “in the near future.”
Researchers report another calf born to endangered Northwest orcas
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Whale researchers say another calf has been born to the endangered Southern Resident orcas of the Salish Sea.
The Orca Network wrote on its social media pages Wednesday that the whale known as L-86, or by the nickname “Surprise!” for her own surprise birth in 1991, had been seen with a new calf.
Only about half of newborn orcas survive, but if this one does it will boost the population to 75.
All three pods — the J, K and L pods — of the whales were seen heading up Haro Strait between San Juan and Vancouver islands. Two calves were born to J pod in September.
Unusual pepper-spray attack causes lockdown in Seattle apartment
SEATTLE — Police were called after someone poured a chemical irritant under the door of an apartment shared by two women, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Seattle Fire was called after 10 a.m. Wednesday, when a “pepper-spraylike substance” was released under the door of a 10th-floor apartment in the 100 block of Melrose Avenue East, said department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.
The two women were affected by the chemical irritant, she said, but were able to get to a window and breathe while waiting for the fire department’s HAZMAT crew.
The women, both adult and one elderly, had some respiratory distress, Tinsley said. They were evaluated by medics but declined further medical attention.
Tinsley said the other residents of the 10th floor were told to shelter in place while the substance was cleaned.