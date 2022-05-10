Mt. Hood Skibowl bans mountain bikes after losing lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon will keep cyclists off its forested trails this summer after losing a lawsuit from a man who said he slammed into a signpost and was paralyzed from the waist down.
A Multnomah County jury awarded $11.4 million to Gabriel B. Owens this spring after the cyclist’s lawyers said he hit a rut and collided with a wooden sign installed next to the double black-diamond Cannonball bike trail on July 31, 2016, The Oreogonian/OregonLive reported .
Owens, 43, settled the case for $10.5 million after the ski resort’s lawyers threatened to appeal the jury verdict, which could have tied up the money for years, according to Owens’ lawyer, Gretchen Mandekor.
The ski resort should have installed collapsible markers at the trail crossing, Mandekor said during the trial, likening the trail’s condition to “a speed bump on a highway” that caused the former pro-cyclist to lose control of his bike.
In an undated statement on its website, Mt. Hood Skibowl called the verdict “unprecedented” and said it would temporarily suspend mountain bike operations this summer.
“After 32 years without a serious mountain bike claim of any kind, the winds have shifted,” the company said. “Eliminating all risks with recreational activities — especially in downhill mountain biking through forests at high speed — is something that is just not possible.”
Seven rescued from yacht taking on water off Washington coast
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard says its crews rescued seven people over the weekend after a large yacht took on water and became disabled 25 miles off the Washington coast.
Workers at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received a radio call from the crew of the 143-foot vessel at 6 a.m. Saturday, The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Monday.
The crew said the yacht was taking on water because they couldn’t get the transom door at the back of the yacht to close. The yacht crew members also said they engaged the engine room fire suppression system after seeing smoke, which disabled the vessel.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, lifeboat crews from Station Grays Harbor and Station Quillayute River, and a 210-foot medium endurance cutter were sent to the yacht for evacuations and towing.
No medical concerns and no pollution from the yacht were reported.
The cutter arrived that afternoon to tow the yacht toward the Strait of Juan De Fuca entrance where the tow would be passed to a commercial salvage company.
State’s second outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Spokane County
SPOKANE— Agriculture experts have confirmed Washington state’s second outbreak of bird flu, this time in a non-commercial flock in Spokane County.
The affected flock is a mix of about 75 geese, chickens, ducks and guinea fowl and they were euthanized.
A private veterinarian submitted a dead goose that exhibited unusual behavior prior to death, including walking abnormally, shaking its head, not moving, and exhibiting a lack of fear of humans.
The presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock was detected by Washington State University’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Saturday.
This is the second detection of the virus in Washington state this year, following last week’s confirmation in Pacific County, also in a backyard flock. There are no detections in commercial poultry in the state.
Officials said there is no immediate public health concern because of the avian influenza virus detected. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.
Avian influenza can be transmitted from wild birds to domestic birds through direct contact, fecal contamination, transmission through the air, environmental contamination, and shared water sources.
Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river
LIBBY, Mont. — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday.
Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Darren Short said in a statement.
As deputies were traveling to the area west of Troy, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911.
He reported that a group of four men was navigating through a rough stretch of river about 3 to 4 miles north of the Kootenai River when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him, Short said.
His body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. in the Kootenai River near the Montana-Idaho line, Short said.
Koning, 50, was an experienced kayaker who owned a guide business, Coroner Steve Schnackenberg said.