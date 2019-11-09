Two 15-minute closures are scheduled for Tuesday on U.S. Highway 12 east of Lewiston to allow Avista to install a new electric distribution line.
The first closure will be near the 36th Street intersection at 7:30 a.m. A helicopter will transport a power line over the highway and across the river as part of the Clearwater River distribution project. Traffic will be released after the first crossing and held again for one more crossing.
The Port of Entry will not be affected, but traffic control devices may be in place until 10 a.m.
Anyone seeking more information on the project can call Tyler Dornquast at (509) 495-4580.