Let’s talk bridges.
Why bridges, you ask? For a reason:
Today is the 122nd anniversary of the first bridge to span the states of Idaho and Washington, also the first bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston. It’s the predecessor of today’s Interstate Bridge, often called the Blue Bridge, following a successful 1986 lobbying effort by then-Clarkston resident and businessman Donald T. Tuschoff. He urged the Washington State Department of Transportation to go blue instead of the traditional pale green of most bridges in Washington.
Consider the times when Lewiston was founded in 1861 and was for a time the capital of Idaho Territory. Few settlers reached Clarkston in those early years, when the city had names including Lewiston, Jawbone Flats and Concord. By 1900, however, Clarkston and adjoining Vineland had a growing population that was approaching 2,000.
Ferries crossed the Snake River. But the bridge finally became practical.
It was on Nov. 26, 1897, that the Lewiston-Concord Bridge Co. filed articles of incorporation. The incorporators were Edgar H. Libby, a Lewiston resident and manager of the Lewiston Water and Power Co., and George Bailey, an Asotin lawyer. The U.S. Congress chartered the bridge in a Feb. 5, 1898, special act, the contract was let on Oct. 26, 1898, and construction began Dec. 15, 1898. The cost, outlined by Washington’s historical archive, HistoryLink.org and Lewiston Tribune archives, was $110,000.
Traffic started flowing June 24, 1899. The massive two-lane structure was 1,700 feet long and weighed more than 10 million pounds, with 636 tons of steel. The wooden deck and rails contained 200,000 feet of lumber. With a high arch, riverboats were able to pass underneath.
The dedication was delayed until the Fourth of July and attracted thousands of residents.
It was a toll bridge for 14 years until 1913. Toll collector J. L. Kerns worked frequent 18-hour days.
The fees? Afoot, you paid 5 cents. By horse or wagon, it was 10 cents. Horses were required to walk, never run. A running horse drew the rider a $10 fine. A pedestrian walkway was on the south side of the bridge and streetcars, frequent between 1915 and 1928, ran along the north side.
Traffic was increasing by the mid-to-late 1930s and, after 40 years of service, the initial bridge was proving insufficient. The new bridge opened May 26, 1939, and the original bridge was closed, dismantled and melted into scrap iron.
The new Interstate Bridge, still in use 82 years later (but with two other additional Snake River crossings), is a “first.” It is the first vertical lift drawbridge built in the Inland Northwest, in its earlier years accommodating needs of the stern wheel steamers that the Union Pacific Railroad was still operating. The last steamer to go under the draw span was the Lewiston II on Feb. 19, 1940.
The cost of the Interstate Bridge? It was $750,000 and it was constructed by the Puget Sound Construction Co. The formal dedication was on Memorial Day 1939. The ceremony and celebration were led by Idaho Gov. C. A. Bottolfsen, in earlier years editor of the Blackfoot Daily Bulletin, and Washington highway Commissioner Lacey V. Murrow.
Washington has a number of moveable bridges but the Interstate Bridge is the only one east of the Cascades.
The other two Snake River bridges?
Red Wolf Crossing, linking Clarkston and the Port of Wilma in Whitman County, was dedicated Oct. 19, 1979, more than 41 years ago. Spans were placed in the Snake River a few years earlier but the deck wasn’t completed, leading to residents initially calling it the Someday Bridge. Finally, the 1,450-foot-long span was completed.
The last of the three?
The Southway Bridge was opened to traffic Aug. 3, 1982, ending the 83-year span of only one bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston. Leader of congressional authorization was U.S. Rep. Tom Foley, of Washington, who, in 1976, secured authorization for $21 million. Earlier congressional efforts failed, with the first in 1974, sponsored by Foley and then-Rep. Steve Symms, of Idaho.
The successful bill was signed into law by President Gerald Ford. The delay between authorization and construction was more than two years of intermittent bickering over precise location, design of the ramps, properties needed for the rights of way and who should operate and maintain the bridge (the solution: shared by the two states).
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.