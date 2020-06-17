Signs announcing coming road work typically elicit moans from motorists, but users of the Southway Bridge will be rewarded with the span’s first completely new surface since its completion nearly 40 years ago once a $1.5 million project wraps up this summer.
Electronic readerboards announcing the Monday start for the project finally showed up this week after a 21-day delay because of wet spring weather. Project manager and Asotin County Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said contractor Poe Asphalt, of Clarkston, is now ready to roll, after several rain-related stoppages on a separate U.S. Highway 95 resurfacing project south of Lapwai kept the company from getting started on the bridge.
The first step will be closing the bridge’s eastbound lanes and shifting both eastbound and westbound traffic onto the northern half of the bridge so workers from Poe can begin milling off the worn asphalt surface from the deck.
“It will go pretty fast,” Johnson said. “They will mill it like a regular highway.”
The milling will initially be fairly tenuous, however, because of the uncertain conditions of the rubberized membrane and concrete deck underneath the asphalt. Lewiston Public Works Director Chris Davies has warned the Lewiston City Council several times over the years that if what lies beneath is in worse condition than expected, the cost of the project could climb quickly.
JUB Engineers of Clarkston used ground-penetrating radar and other methods to assess the condition of the bridge deck in 2016, and found the thickness of the asphalt top layer varied widely because of an ironically uneven “leveling course” of concrete that serves as the base of the roadway. But Johnson said he is optimistic that the uneven sections will be few and easily repaired.
Work will shift to the northern half of the bridge once repairs on the southern half are complete so it can remain open throughout construction. The project is scheduled for 42 working days between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with no work occurring on weekends. Poe will try to keep at least one of the bridge’s two popular walkways open during the project, with the southern walkway scheduled to be closed first for 19 days and the northern walkway closed next for 18 days.
“I don’t think it will take that long if things go as planned,” Johnson said, noting that traffic on the bridge will be slowed to 25 mph during the project for the safety of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
And while traffic will move a little slower, no actual stoppages are planned, other than for a few minutes here and there to allow equipment to move around the bridge. There may also be a need for a flagger to stop traffic during peak hours to allow traffic from Snake River Avenue to turn westbound onto the bridge from the southern onramp. A fatal accident at that junction last week underscored the need for safety.
The bridge is owned jointly by the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston and the counties of Nez Perce and Asotin. While the entities in Idaho saved up for their share of the construction over the years, Clarkston and Asotin County are relying on federal funding that will pass through state and local agencies to cover their portions of the cost. Washington law requires that a Washington agency be designated as the lead agency to receive the funding, so the other agencies agreed to have Asotin County take the lead.
The 2016 JUB study identified four options for resurfacing the bridge that ranged from two options for an asphalt deck with estimated costs under $2 million and two options for longer-lasting concrete deck materials that would have cost about $2.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively.
The agencies opted for a middle-of-the-road approach that will utilize an asphalt driving surface with full replacement of the protective membrane and the spot fixes to the concrete superstructure. Poe’s base bid for the project was $987,334, with an expected final cost of about $1.5 million once expenses for engineering, testing and inspection are included.
An average of 5,550 vehicles use the Southway Bridge every day to pass over the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston, according to 2016 Federal Highway Administration statistics.
