Notices about road construction usually cause drivers to sigh with disappointment, but people who have traveled over the Southway Bridge have one thing to look forward to during the project there.
As the bridge resurfacing continues, one man is trying to bring a bit of joy into work and the dread of road construction.
Jerel Allen, of Lapwai, has loved dancing since he was a child. And he’s brought that love of dancing to his job as a traffic flagger on the bridge project.
“It’s fun ’cause it’s energetic and as hot as it was, I’d rather stay moving than suffer and take the heat and get beat down from the heat when the heat ain’t nothing,” Allen said.
Craig Miller, project manager for Asotin County, said they’ve seen a lot of positive response from the community.
“I believe it’s a very positive thing,” Miller said. “It’s a tough job that they have to end up doing that — myself being certified as a flagger — it’s one where I know it’s a long, tedious thing if you had to stand there for a long time.”
Allen said that when he started dancing, he instantly saw a response from people. Drivers rolled down their windows to tell him that the dancing brighten their day, some gave him a tip and some posted on Facebook to share with their friends.
“We’ve heard from the public that they’re very impressed and some had said it even makes their day when he waves,” Miller said.
Last week, Carson Patterson, a Clarkston High School student started a GoFundMe campaign for Allen, and it hit its $1,000 goal in less than a day. On Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had reached over $2,000 raised.
Patterson could not be reached for comment.
The description says the money raised will go to Allen to give back to him for the joy he brings to the community.
“I pass him every day at work and he’s always dancing, energetic, and makes everybody’s day,” Patterson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I’ve heard quite a few people talk about him and make posts about him. So my goal is to raise money for this individual that brightens everyone’s day.”
The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/tip-the-flagger-this-guy-makes-everyones-day.
Nelson can be reached at intern@lmtribune.org or on twitter @kalinelson6.