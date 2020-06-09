Bridge crash

Raquel Wemhoff, 21, of Cottonwood said she was distracted by a noise in her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado as she was driving west on the Interstate Bridge shortly before noon Monday. Wemhoff took her eyes off the road and struck a raised concrete barrier on the right shoulder at 11:56 a.m., Lewiston Police Cpl. Nick Eylar said. Lewiston police shutdown the right lane while they investigated the accident, reopening it to traffic at 1 p.m. Wemhoff was not injured in the accident.
