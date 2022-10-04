The Washington Department of Transportation raises the Interstate Bridge (known locally as the Blue Bridge) between Clarkston and Lewiston on Monday after a day of checkup maintenance on the draw bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. WDOT, along with some private consultants, will be conducting maintenance reports on the iconic draw bridge for the entire week, which is required every six years by the Federal Highway Administration.

RIGHT: Department employeesand consultants inspect the counterweight cables.

