Age: 37.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Worship pastor.
Family: Wife, Erlene; three children.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in mathematics; Master of Divinity in Christian apologetics, Liberty University, with expected graduation in spring of 2022.
Work history: Water master technician, Mojave Water Agency, Apple Valley, Calif.; volunteer worship leader, New Life Church, Phelan, Calif.; volunteer worship leader, High Desert Church, Victorville, Calif; associate pastor of worship, Centerpoint Church, Provo, Utah; worship pastor, Orchards Community Church, Lewiston.
Hobbies/interests? “I’m at the point in my life where my hobbies are doing fun things with my family. So, it’s things like playing catch out in the yard, riding bikes, building Legos, watching movies or playing video games. When I do get to do things for just myself, I like to write songs, play video games, dabble in amateur carpentry, or DIY (do it yourself) projects in the home.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? “My best friend, James O’Rear, a worship pastor in Texas, and I created a Christian podcast in 2019 called ‘The Refill.’ ”