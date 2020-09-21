Breathing: You probably have been doing it all wrong

One would think we would not have to read a book to tell us how to do something that our bodies do automatically. What’s the point of learning how to grow your toenails, or get hiccups, or keep blood running through your veins?
When I first saw the book “Blink,” by Malcolm Gladwell, I thought it was about that involuntary eye movement that everyone does naturally thousands of times a day. Turns out the book was about something else — interesting, but not eye twitches.
Now there is a new book out about breathing, something I never thought I’d have to be taught. I’ve learned a lot of lessons during my six-plus decades on Earth, some later than others, but breathing is the first thing I learned to do when I was born. I’ve been doing it ever since, and I am assuming I will continue to breathe until I die.
The book, “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” explores the way humans breathe and suggests that for a long time we’ve been doing it all wrong. We’ve become mouth breathers, the author says, rather than nose breathers, and therein lies a lot of health problems we take for granted.
The nose, as it turns out, was specially designed to filter out air particles and oxygenate our bodies (and not to hold piercings, as some apparently believe), whereas the mouth does not have the hairs and such to protect our lungs from harmful substances we might inhale. A person can up his game considerably, according to the book, by retraining him or herself to breathe through the nose, even during strenuous exercise.
It’s a subject that has caught my attention, especially recently when the skies have been as smoky as a pool hall. There have been daily red-flag warnings that people who have health problems should not be out breathing this stuff, and even those who are relatively healthy should stay out of it. When you look outside and the air is like cream soup, you know the warnings are probably worth heeding.
But I’m focused on breathing for another reason. My mother, who lost a lung when she was in her 30s, spent the last 10 years of her life hooked up to an oxygen machine. Everywhere she went, we had to drag around this huge contraption that made a lot of noise but maintained the airflow to her remaining lung that allowed her to enjoy as much of her life as she could. That oxygen machine was the ever-present elephant in the room, and whenever I was around her I would find myself hyperventilating, unconsciously trying to breathe for her.
Even today when I see someone carrying around an oxygen tank — now with a much more streamlined design — I find myself starting to breathe harder. It’s instinctive; I can’t help it, and I’m breathing through my nose and mouth both and still feeling like I can’t get enough air.
Supposedly the smoky skies will have been washed away by the rains over weekend by the time you read this, and the massive wildfires all around will have subsided. I hope that’s true, because every time I think about those people on the West Coast living in the thick of things, unable to draw a clean breath, I get light-headed. A person never thinks about what a blessing it is to be able to breathe until you can’t do it.
