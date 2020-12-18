Age: 17.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Student.
Family: Mother, Heather Jansen; brother, Austin Nine.
Education: Senior at Lewiston High School. Planning to attend Piedmont College in Georgia in the fall, major in nursing and play soccer.
Work history: U.S. Soccer Federation referee, 2014-present; Asotin County Family Aquatic Center lifeguard, 2017-present; tanning receptionist at Scruples Hair, Nail & Tanning Salon, 2020-present.
Hobbies: Playing soccer, watching scary movies with friends, boating.
Interests: Health sciences. “My mom is a nurse, and she was a big influence on my decision to pursue the medical field. I want to be a nurse practitioner, but I’m unsure what I want to specialize in.”