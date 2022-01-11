Breaking the ice

Clarkston resident Scott Rudfelt uses a shovel to break up the snow and ice in front of his driveway Monday. Rudfelt couldn’t break the snowpack with a normal snow shovel and explained that clearing the entrance to his driveway was to ease access for his wife and her car, which doesn’t have all-wheel drive.
