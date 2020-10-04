Break right! Break right!

Dan Moehrle (right) flies an E-flite UMX Turbo Timber model airplane at the Mann Lake Flying Field on Thursday as Tom Spale looks back at his plane chasing after it. With the smaller planes, Moehre and Spale are able to be less concerned with crashing and can fly them close together in dogfight-like arial battles. The two already saw one crash on the day, with little damage to the planes, which were able to take flight again.

 August Frank/Tribune

Dan Moehrle (right) flies an E-flite UMX Turbo Timber model airplane at the Mann Lake Flying Field on Thursday as Tom Spale looks back at his plane chasing after it. With the smaller planes, Moehre and Spale are able to be less concerned with crashing and can fly them close together in dogfight-like aerial battles. The two already saw one crash on the day, with little damage to the planes, which were able to take flight again.

Recommended for you