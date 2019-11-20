Braving the rain

An amber glow reflects down onto the face of a woman holding a bright yellow umbrella as she walks through the Lewis-Clark State College campus during a brief deluge Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An amber glow reflects down onto the face of a woman holding a bright yellow umbrella as she walks through the Lewis-Clark State College campus during a brief deluge Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston.