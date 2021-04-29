A 2nd District Court judge declined to set a trial date Wednesday for James R. Brashear, accused of first-degree murder, at his arraignment, citing the defense’s desire to hire expert witnesses.
Judge Jeff Brudie instead set a June 30 scheduling hearing to give Brashear’s Spokane attorney, Chris Bugbee, time to line up those witnesses and make sure they would be available for a trial.
Brashear, 67, entered a plea of innocent at the arraignment. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert sent the case to the higher court last week after finding that the prosecution proved there was probable cause to believe that Brashear was the person who gunned down his former son-in-law, John Mast, in the parking lot of the Lewiston Rosauers in February.
Much of Seubert’s ruling was based on Brashear’s own alleged admissions to police that he decided to kill Mast to prevent a weekend visitation with the two children Mast shared with his ex-wife, Rebecca Brashear-Mast. Brashear-Mast repeatedly accused Mast of sexually abusing the children, but no charges were ever filed, and a judge ordered the visitation shortly before the killing.