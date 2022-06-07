The first-degree murder trial for James R. Brashear has been moved to Nov. 7.
The trial was expected to take place July 5 and was continued at the motion of the defense. Defense attorney Christopher Bugbee, of Spokane, submitted a motion to continue May 27. In his motion, Bugbee cited that witness interviews were not and couldn’t be completed by the pretrial deadline of June 22 as well as finding an expert witness.
Second District Judge Mark Monson then moved the trial to November with the final pretrial date set for Oct. 26.
Brashear is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast in the Rosauers parking lot in February 2021.