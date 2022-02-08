Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt is urging Congress to quickly pass a House resolution that would address a technical glitch in the way funds are distributed through the Secure Rural Schools Act.
Speaking in a video presentation on behalf of the National Association of Counties on Thursday to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee, Brandt said the current reauthorization does not allow counties to divide up their allocations as they have in the past and would require counties to split the funds with 80% going to Title I programs — meaning schools and road districts — and 20% going to Title II federal land projects. The current reauthorization would not allow counties to divert some of their funds for Title III county projects, such as wildland fire mitigation and search and rescue efforts.
Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties, which all receive SRS funds, allocate 85% to Title I for schools and road districts. Counties must elect how they will distribute the funds each year by Sept. 30. But because the SRS bill did not pass Congress until November, the counties were unable to make their intentions known, Brandt said, and so the payments for fiscal year 2021 would default to the bill’s original formula of 80% for schools and roads, 20% for federal land projects and nothing for Title III having to do with wildland fire mitigation and search and rescue.
The SRS, enacted in 2000, helps stabilize rural counties where the tax base is limited by the large number of federal lands within their borders. Nearly 85 percent of Idaho County is national forest or state-owned property.
Brandt said 71 of the more than 400 counties in the U.S. eligible for SRS payments have chosen to take a 25% revenue sharing payment instead because they have large timber harvest operations going on that provides income for their counties. The current extension to the Secure Rural Schools Act, however, would also force all counties to take the funds, even if they have previously chosen to receive the 25% timber harvest payments.
“Our county’s population is small, around 17,000, but at 5.5 million acres we are the largest in Idaho,” Brandt told the committee. “Federal agencies manage approximately 4.5 million acres within our county with 2.2 million acres locked up in wilderness. Since the advent of our federal lands system, counties with significant portions of untaxable public lands have struggled to make up revenue shortfalls, especially over the past 30 years as federal regulations drastically reduced timber harvests within the national forest system. In the previous century, timber harvests on federal lands produced a dependable funding base for county governments through 25% revenue sharing for timber receipts under the 1908 act. After federal timber production dropped drastically in the 1990s, communities like mine were forced to reduce public services due to a lack of reliable revenue.”
Brandt pointed out that counties use these funds to maintain infrastructure on and off national forest systems lands; keep teachers in their classrooms; purchase advanced learning technologies; conduct law enforcement patrols; and provide search and rescue services for stranded visitors on public lands.
Idaho County received $6.4 million from SRS in fiscal year 2020. Brandt said if Idaho County opted for the 25% revenue sharing payment “we’d be looking at $124,000 instead of $6.4 million (which the county received for fiscal year 2020).
“SRS was designed to be a temporary program to support counties until timber production increased, and federal timber harvest receipts could provide sustainable revenue,” Brandt said. “Instead of opening our federal forest lands to production, we have seen a consistent decline in timber harvests, with SRS being reauthorized every few years. While counties would prefer to rely on more timber production and federal timber harvest receipts, we realize that SRS must be a part of the equation until industry returns to our areas.”
Brandt said he has heard there is no opposition to making the technical fix to the SRS reauthorization that would again allow counties to allocate their funds as they have in the past.
“If the fix gets in on time, if Congress acts by the time the Forest Service sends us our check, we’ll drop back to the numbers we’ve always distributed,” Brandt said. “So this is a House bill and, in theory, both leaderships are ready to shoot it through that sausage-making process that, on the federal level, I don’t quite follow.”
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.