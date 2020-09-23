Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt was hopping mad when he found out late Monday that Idaho County’s COVID-19 infections had jumped 91 cases over the weekend.
“What the heck?” Brandt wrote in a testy email to Carol Moehrle, head of Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The email was circulated to local media and others.
“This is huge for Idaho County (if true) and I suppose will come out in the Tribune rag tomorrow promoting fear. Why were we--Idaho County commissioners--not given a call with more information? Do we have a community outbreak or is this the prison? Are the hospitals overloaded? I do not understand the lack of communication for some huge number.
“This just negates, in my mind, any credibility of the reporting (of) the state website. It puts Idaho County as the hot spot in the state of Idaho and it is not true. All these numbers are just smoking mirrors--FAKE NEWS--and we cannot rely on them.”
The response from Moehrle was also distributed to local media.
“My sincere apology for the lack of communication,” Moehrle wrote. “The increase in Idaho County is directly related to the North Idaho Correctional Institution. They had a few cases earlier in the month so decided to test all staff and inmates. With the testing they identified about 90 new cases. We are working with them to determine any staff who may have tested positive but they tell us it could be (two or three). The risk to the community is low and we do not anticipate any impact to the hospital since most are not displaying symptoms.”
Brandt said Tuesday he was frustrated by the inconsistent messages about the coronavirus in the media and from the health department. Reports fail to note how many people who are infected have been hospitalized and how many have recovered, he said.
When the Tribune contacted the North Central District on Monday, it declined to identify the reason for the jump in cases in Idaho County. A spokesman from the Idaho Department of Correction confirmed that 104 inmates and five staff members at the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
The high number of infections reported in Idaho County on Monday was scaled down considerably Tuesday, when the county reported only five new infections. And of the total 983 positive tests reported by the health district since coronavirus tracking began in March, 503 cases have recovered, according to the health department website. There have been 23 deaths, all in Nez Perce County.
According to the health department Clearwater County reported four new cases — one woman aged 18 to 29 and three men, one aged 18 to 29 and two in their 30s.
Idaho County’s five new cases included two women, one in her 40s and one in her 60s; and three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s.
Latah County reported 11 new positive tests, including four female; one age 4 and under; three age 18 to 29. There were seven males, one age 4 and under; four age 18 to 29; one in his 20s; and one in his 50s.
In Lewis County, there were two more new cases, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s.
Nez Perce County reported 11 new cases, including nine females — one between ages 5 and 12; two between ages 13 and 17; three ages 18 to 29; one in her 30s; one in her 50s; and one in her 80s. There were two men — one in his 70s and one in his 90s.
Whitman County received nine new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday. That includes six women and three men between ages 20 and 39. One previously reported positive person is still currently hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County reported one new infection Monday and six on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.
A recent study from the University of Idaho reports that extended periods of quarantine result in depression and fear of the coronavirus has a negative psychological effect on people.
A series of surveys conducted on a pool of 300 participants nationwide showed that people who reported high levels of quarantine also reported higher levels of depression and, in some cases, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.
The surveys also showed that political affiliations can predict whether people adopt precautionary measures to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
Clarissa Richardson, an assistant professor of psychology at UI, said fear surrounding COVID-19 “largely predicted negative psychological health and was significantly correlated with PTSD symptoms, depression, anxiety and stress. Yet those with higher fear also were more likely to engage in precautionary behaviors than those with lower fear.”
The surveys also examined political leanings and the news programs respondents preferred.
“Political affiliation predicted engagement in precautionary behaviors with Democrats significantly more likely to quarantine, physically distance, wear a mask and believe in the effectiveness of masks than other party affiliates,” Richardson said.
A report from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said the first 12 years of U.S. deaths from the AIDS epidemic will soon be surpassed by the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths.
There were 201,419 AIDS deaths recorded from 1981 through 1992.
The coronavirus death toll also recently exceeded the number of motor vehicle deaths from the previous five and a half years. The agency reported 183,443 deaths from 2015 through 2019 and 216,187 from 2014 through 2019. The halfway mark between those two is 199,815.
There will be a ZOOM meeting today at noon of the Whitman County Health Network. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone seeking more information may contact Erin Sedam at (509) 336-7514.
