Brandt named to Western Interstate Region board

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt was recently appointed to fill one of two board positions on the Western Interstate Region, which is dedicated to the promotion of Western interests within the National Association of Counties.
Brandt was appointed by the Idaho Association of Counties and fills the seat held by recently retired Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank.
The board deals with public land issues, community stability, economic development and promotion of the traditional Western way of life. Members represent 15 western states, and the group is funded through the individual state associations.
Brandt also is representing Idaho on the National Forest Counties and Schools Coalition, which works to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools and Self Determination Act. Idaho County has received about $6 million from the SRS fund in recent years, which provides services for county roads and schools.