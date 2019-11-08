Brain surgery?

From inside an elevated bucket, Sign Crafters electrician Quaid Irby does his best to get inside the head of Wendy — or at least the Wendy’s sign — to take measurements Thursday morning along 21st Street in Lewiston.
