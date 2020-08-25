Bradbury threatens to file suit against city

It’s not every day that a sitting city councilor threatens to sue his own municipality, but John Bradbury did just that Monday night.
Bradbury’s warning came on the night the Lewiston City Council adopted its 2021 budget. If he files and prevails, it would toss a monkey wrench into city government next year by blowing an approximate $7 million hole in the budget.
Bradbury leveled his challenge in three areas: provision of water to the city-owned Bryden Canyon Golf Course, interdepartmental loans to the golf course and the library, and city utilities paying a fee to the street department for their impact on city streets.
On the first issue, Bradbury said his legal research indicates it may be illegal for the city water department to provide irrigation water to the golf course without charge. If the water department had billed for the approximately 600,000 gallons provided over the last 10 years, the water system would be owed between $1.7 million and $1.3 million, Bradbury said.
On the interdepartmental loans, Bradbury argued that the loans are invalid since they came from the city’s sanitation fund. And since state law says a public utility can’t charge more than the cost of providing the service, the sanitation fund must have been charging beyond that boundary if it had enough money to loan.
Both loans were made several years ago, with the golf course receiving about $1.1 million and the library about $800,000. The funds are being repaid over a 20-year period and are accruing interest, so they are loans by definition, Bradbury said.
His final complaint came over the street department practice of maintaining an impact fund that charges city utilities a set amount to compensate for the damage done to city pavement by things like trenching for repairs. Over the last 10 years, the water fund has paid $1.9 million, sanitation $4.5 million and wastewater $980,000. He called the charges an unconstitutional tax.
Bradbury, a retired lawyer and judge, said he has put considerable research into the issues and asked the council to reduce its budget by more than $7 million to cover the impact if he files legal action and goes on to win.
“I’ve been around the bend enough in the legal business to know there are no sure things,” Bradbury said. “But I’m persuaded that what I have to say has legal merit, and I’m more likely than not to prevail.”
Bradbury has found himself on the short end of many 6-1 votes in his eight months on the council. Monday night he was again a voice in the wilderness, failing to draw any discussion — or even much acknowledgement — from his fellow councilors.
The council did act to reduce the amount of property taxes it will levy this year, voting 4-3 to pass Mayor Mike Collins’ motion to take one day’s worth of budgetary reserves — about $80,000 — and plug it into the general fund. He was joined by councilors Cari Miller, Kevin Kelley and Bradbury. Councilors Bob Blakey, John Pernsteiner and Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder opposed the move.
City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh estimated it would reduce property taxes between $3 and $4 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value over the next fiscal year.
Blakey drew a rebuke from Bradbury for casting aspersions on a fellow councilor when he accused Collins of making the motion for petty political reasons.
“Oh Mike, I just think you’re playing to the public,” Blakey said. “You’re up for election next year.”
Bradbury reacted sharply to the remark, interrupting to remind Blakey of council rules against such accusations. Blakey withdrew his remark about Collins running for reelection next year, but stood by his comment on making gestures to just please the public.
But Collins stridently backed his motion. First, he pointed out to Blakey that he isn’t running for council next year. He then recalled growing up poor, arguing that even a few dollars will help people struggling to make ends meet, especially in the year of coronavirus.
With the reduction, the final tax increase imposed by the city for the coming fiscal year is just under 2 percent.
In other business:
Councilors approved reserving the $227,000 in revenue they could have raised if they took the full 3 percent property tax increase allowed by state law. Called foregone taxes, the amount used to roll over automatically, and cities and counties could tap into the funds years down the road.
But changes to state law this year now require local governments to pass a resolution specifically setting the taxing potential aside each year.
City staff will soon begin advertising for a replacement for Deb Smith, who stepped down from the board of Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport after serving since 2018.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.