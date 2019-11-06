Incumbent Lewiston City Councilors Jim Kleeburg and Ged Randall were swept away by challengers John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly in Tuesday’s election, while voters awarded incumbent Cari Miller a second term.
Elsewhere in Nez Perce County contested races, longtime Peck Mayor Nancy Greene easily defeated challenger Tom Backman, 44-15, with more than 67 percent of the town’s registered voters casting ballots.
Bradbury garnered the most votes by far in the Lewiston council contest, hauling in 2,602, or 23.17 percent of the total. Kelly had 1,996 votes, or 17.77 percent, and Miller had 1,877, or 16.71 percent, to round out the three open seats. Challenger Mike Menegas was next with 1,575 votes (14.02 percent), then Kleeburg with 1,335 (11.89 percent) and Randall with 937 (8.34 percent).
Scot Gleason and Edward Scroggins were also on the ballot, but they dropped out early in the race. Gleason ended up with 709 votes and Scroggins had 201. Turnout was light, with 23.59 percent of the city’s 17,268 registered voters casting ballots.
Bradbury promoted several points in his agenda, including a push to switch Lewiston’s city manager form of government to a strong mayor.
“I’m humbled and ready to go to work,” Bradbury said Tuesday night. “First of all, I’ve got to learn the ropes. But once I do that, I want to get (a strong mayor referendum) before the voters. It’s nothing personal against (City Manager Alan) Nygaard. It’s the system, not the person.”
Kelly promoted larger investments in public safety, a business improvement district downtown and strategic funding for economic development.
“It was one of those things where I didn’t get there alone,” Kelly said of his victory. “I have so many people to thank. I’m incredibly humbled and proud to experience this.”
Miller said she was excited at the opportunities another term on the council would present.
“I’m still kind of in shock, but I’m very excited about moving the city forward and continuing the work we’ve been doing,” she said, noting that she is looking forward to working with Bradbury and Kelly. “I just look forward to the future.”
Some candidates thought the city should do more to fund the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport as an engine for economic development. And while Miller agreed and supported a sharp increase in funding for the troubled transportation facility, she was targeted for not supporting an 11th-hour airport request for even more funding.
Kleeburg broke from the ranks of his fellow councilors on the airport issue in a failed effort to direct $220,000 in economic development funds there. The money would have helped with various initiatives the airport board hopes will spur development at its south-side business park and attract passenger airline service to replace departed Horizon Air, but some councilors have been skeptical of giving the airport a blank check.
Kleeburg, a three-term councilor, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night. Randall, who is finishing out his second term, said he wished the new council well and expressed hope that it could move the city forward. Randall also said he will consider joining one of the city’s advisory commissions to continue his public service.
The race was characterized by more negativity than other recent elections, with candidates like Miller decrying the tone. And it featured another phenomenon, a Facebook page called Grow Lewiston that attacked Miller and Randall yet refused to disclose the identities of its administrators.
The page also drew condemnation from the League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley for reposting video clips from its candidate forum in violation of the nonprofit group’s longstanding policy. The clips were still up as of Tuesday night. Menegas had shared the clips on his campaign Facebook page, but took them down at the request of League spokeswoman Maxine Miller.
Bradbury, Kelly and Miller will all serve four-year terms. They will join Mayor Mike Collins, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder and councilors Bob Blakey and John Pernsteiner on the seven-member council.
Vote counting went smoothly, except for a problem with tabulation software in the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office that delayed posting of results on the county’s website, according to Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks.
