Members of the Lewiston School Board voted Brad Cuddy as the new president at its Monday meeting.
Cuddy, who had been serving as vice president, took over the role left vacant by Brad Rice, who did not seek reelection.
Staci Baldwin nominated Cuddy, and the nomination was seconded by John Rudolph, and unanimously approved by the board.
“I’m honored,” Cuddy said, thanking the board. “I have big shoes to fill.”
Charlette Kremer then nominated Baldwin for the position of vice president, who leads meetings if the president is absent. Kremer’s motion was seconded by Rudolph and unanimously approved by the board.
“I have big shoes to fill, too — at least you’re here to help me,” Baldwin said to Cuddy.
The board also unanimously appointed Leann Hubbard as board clerk and Sara Blume as clerk pro tem if Hubbard was absent.
The voted positions are for the term beginning Jan. 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.
Board members who were recently elected were also sworn in and took the oath of office. Baldwin won her reelection bid to keep her seat until 2027, along with new board member Jon Lang.
Lang said his first meeting as a member of the school board was fun and informative. “I listened and I learned,” he said. “I consider that my job for now — to listen and learn.”
Superintendent Lance Hansen spoke about Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address, which included a commitment to education. Hansen said he plans on giving Legislators a weekly update on bills that affect education, along with his recommendations in support, not in support or of a neutral opinion on the bills.
“That’s my strategy for this upcoming session,” Hansen said.
The legislators have many education-related items on the agenda and Hansen reminded board members about the Day on the Hill, a day at the capital for people to meet local legislators to discuss issues related to public education.
Cuddy said the amount of laws pertaining to education would be a good chance for the board to have a presence in Boise. “This year I’m strongly considering going down (to Boise),” he said. “It seems like some good things could really happen.”
In other business:
Architects from The Land Group presented plans for the athletic complex at the Lewiston High School, including baseball, softball and soccer fields, and a football stadium with a track and practice football field. Hansen said more information, including cost, will be discussed at the Jan. 24 work session.
The school board accepted a bid from Western Mountain for a 36-passenger bus. However, the board rejected a bid to purchase a 65-passenger special education bus based on the recommendation of Hubbard, who said the district only received one bid for the bus. Hansen recommended putting the bus back out for a bid to get more responses, which was approved by the board.
Four new courses were approved by the board at Lewiston High School. English as a Second Language was approved to begin the second semester of the 2021-22 school year; orchestra and dance yoga fitness were approved name changes for courses; and marching band was approved for the start of the 2022 fall semester.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.