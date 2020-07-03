Age: 60
Occupation: Retired, sort of.
Work history: Lineman/foreman at Avista Utilities for 36½ years; partner in big game outfitting business, Hells Canyon Packers; owns a small brush mulching business.
Family: Wife, Charleen, married for nearly 41 years; three children, Katie Marek, 38, Maggie Pottala, 36, Rusty Arnzen, 33; and “five ornery grandchildren.”
Hobbies, interests: Avid hunter and fisherman, horse and mule packing, equine events, shooting, jet boating “and being the best husband, dad and grandpa I can be.”