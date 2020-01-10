Bracing for an icy blast

Washington State University and law enforcement agencies are warning students driving back to Pullman this weekend to use extreme caution on the roads as a snowstorm is expected to hit eastern Washington this weekend.
Meanwhile, in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, there’s a chance snow will come this weekend, and freezing temperatures are expected to set in early next week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Palouse from 10 a.m. today to 10 a.m. Saturday. As much as 8 inches of snow could accumulate today, with more snow to follow Saturday and Sunday.
WSU, in a message posted Wednesday on Twitter, recommended students not wait until Sunday to come back to campus, and it directed them to the National Weather Service and Washington state Department of Transportation for updates on the weather and road conditions. Classes for the spring semester begin Monday.
WSU Police Assistant Chief Steve Hansen advised students to look in advance what the forecast will be before they hit the road to Pullman.
“Just make an informed decision when you decide to come back,” he said.
He also recommended they bring an emergency kit with spare water, blankets and jackets in their vehicle.
Those students who arrive early will have access to the student residences and food services on campus, he said.
He said there were no collisions on campus early Thursday morning, even with the overnight snowfall.
“(Today) could be a different story,” he said.
In the L-C Valley, a chance of snow and rain are in the forecast today and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70 percent chance of snow Sunday night.
Starting Monday, temperatures in the valley are expected to dip below freezing and stay there in a cold snap that could last until at least Thursday.
On the Camas Prairie, a winter storm watch will go into effect this afternoon and 3 to 6 inches of snow could accumulate, according to the National Weather Service.