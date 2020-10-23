The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and areas on the Palouse are expected to see record-breaking weather through the weekend as temperatures dip throughout the region.
Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said a storm system from the Pacific Ocean will move into the area today, bringing moisture and a frontal system that will interact with cold air already in the region to create bands of snow.
Bodnar said the LC Valley could see a mix of rain and snow in the morning, with the potential of snow tonight. The snow is not expected to accumulate, but the cooler air will bring highs in the upper 30s on Saturday.
On Sunday and Monday mornings, lows are expected to be around 19 degrees.
“If those overnight lows do hit 19, that would be a record,” Bodnar said.
The lowest temperature previously recorded Oct. 25 was 24 degrees in 1919. If the forecast holds true, Monday will also set a record. The coldest temperature reported Oct. 26 was 23 degrees, a record set in 1955.
Higher elevations, like Moscow and Pullman, are expected to get snow amounts between 3 to 6 inches, likely along the Highway 95 and 195 corridors, Bodnar said. There’s currently a winter storm warning on the Palouse.
“The main accumulations would come on Friday evening and early Friday night,” Bodnar said.
If the Moscow and Pullman areas do get several inches of snow, that would break another record.
“There’s no measurable snow that was ever reported on (Oct. 23),” Bodnar said.
A winter storm watch remains in effect for the Grangeville area, but Bodnar said the forecast includes a lot of variables and uncertainty. Between 1 to 6 inches of snow could fall in the area.
A few inches of snow is expected on the Camas Prairie in the areas of Winchester and Craigmont, Bodnar said. It’s supposed to rain most of the day and change over to snow around 10 or 11 tonight.
“Those areas can see some fairly rapidly changing conditions late Friday night and early Saturday morning,” Bodnar said.
He encouraged people to prepare their pipes and irrigation systems for low temperatures and to prepare livestock that may be vulnerable to colder temperatures.
Bodnar also said areas with deciduous trees that still have their leaves could experience downed branches.
In a news release, Avista said the weather will bring the possibility of power outages in its service areas in Washington and Idaho. The company urged customers to prepare for potential storm damages and outages.
“At this time, Avista crews are ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles, warehouse supplies are in place in Spokane and outer offices, assessment teams are standing by along with wire guard teams to help ensure public safety near downed power lines, tree crews are prepared and employees are ready to assist in storm-related activities,” stated the release.
During a power outage, Avista encouraged people to do the following:
Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Back feed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.
Outages can be reported to Avista online at www.myavista.com/outage, through its mobile app, or by calling (800) 227-9187.
