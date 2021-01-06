The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will have its annual Christmas tree pickup fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. All donations go to the club’s scholarship fund.
Lewiston residents are asked to place their tree at the curb for disposal by 9 a.m. Volunteers and club kids will come by the door to ask for a donation.
Clarkston residents are asked to drop their tree at the Clarkston Boys and Girls Club branch between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. prior to Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Donations should be brought inside the building during the weekday. Volunteers will be on hand outside Saturday.
Asotin residents are asked to drop their tree at the field behind the courthouse annex between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations.