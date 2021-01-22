Boys and Girls Club to close on purchase of portion of old Lewiston High campus

The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley is set to sign the closing agreement today for the purchase of approximately 7 acres of the Normal Hill campus that houses the old Lewiston High School.
The $1.3 million purchase of the east portion of the campus is contingent on the club’s ability to obtain a conditional-use permit through the city of Lewiston by Sept. 30, which would allow the organization to operate out of the buildings that are located in an R3, or a medium-density residential zone.
The Lewiston School Board held a special meeting Thursday to approve an amendment to the sale and purchase agreement that states if the club is not able to obtain a permit by the end of September, then the school district would reimburse the money with the exception of closing costs.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said he didn’t expect that to happen, but stated the approval of the amendment would allow the sale to be finalized.
“When (the club) purchases this with this amendment, then they are really the owners (of the buildings) in the eyes of the city,” Donaldson said during the meeting. “They would then work with the city ... to meet their interests.”
Katie Hollingshead, the assistant planner for Lewiston’s Community Development Department, said the club is not currently allowed to operate out of the buildings without the permit, because it’s a “semi-public use” organization that requires membership.
Hollingshead said the permit can be granted by the end of February, as long as the Planning and Zoning Commission approves it.
Jon Evans, the executive director of the club, said he was excited to complete the purchase, which includes Booth Hall, the machine and auto shops, the industrial arts building and the science and math building, as well as the tennis courts and green spaces.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Evans said. “We’ve been working on this thought, this idea and this concept coming up on two years now. It feels great to get over that first hurdle of ownership.”
The club has been utilizing Booth Hall for things like its basketball program, but will not be able to launch its full program or develop the properties further until the permit is granted, Evans said.
The club plans to create a kid-friendly and family-centered campus that would house a standalone club for families in the area. Other child care facilities, or entities in the pre-K or early childhood development sphere, would be able to sublease space in the buildings.
“We’re excited about continuing the process of developing what we think is going to be a great community asset,” Evans said. “We want to be very cognizant of trying to maintain that neighborhood atmosphere.”
Hollingshead said if a conditional-use permit is granted, it would only cover the operation of the Boys and Girls Club. Other organizations who sublease space from the club may also need to obtain a permit of their own.
“The idea of residential zones is to protect the residents that live within them,” Hollingshead said. “That’s why zoning exists, so we don’t have a nuclear power plant built next to a day care.”
The money from the sale will fund the school district’s construction of athletic venues at its new high school located in the Lewiston Orchards.
The district will keep the main building of the Normal Hill campus.
