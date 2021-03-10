The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley has received a $1 million donation as work continues to develop the old Lewiston High School campus into a standalone club and nonprofit hub.
The DeAtley Family Foundation donated $750,000 for needed upgrades on the Normal Hill campus, while the Brien and Shelly DeAtley Foundation donated $250,000 toward the development of the science building, where other nonprofit organizations will be housed.
“It takes your breath away,” said Jon Evans, the executive director of the clubs. “That’s the second gift of that magnitude that we’ve gotten (throughout the history of the clubs) and it’s pretty special. When we shared the vision and the concept, the (foundations) got very exciting about it.”
The club plans to create a kid-friendly and family-centered campus that would house a new club for families in the area and provide space for other nonprofit organizations and child care facilities.
“We have five buildings (on the campus) and each building is a little bit different,” Evans said. “The one that’s going to have the most needs is Booth Hall.”
Booth Hall needs a new roof and updates to its HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, as well improvements to its parking lots. The club plans to turn one of the locker rooms in the building into a commercial kitchen, and hopes to change what used to be chemistry and biology classrooms in the science building into office spaces.
“The foundation is real eager to be working with the Boys and Girls Club because they are such an important part of the community,” said Teresa DeAtley Brenner, the president of the DeAtley Family Foundation.
Brenner’s late parents, Neil and Patricia, started the DeAtley Family Foundation about seven years ago. The foundation was looking for a cause to donate to and decided the club’s vision for the Normal Hill campus was a perfect fit.
“This would have had (my parents) beaming from ear to ear,” Brenner said. “This wouldn’t be possible without their generosity. This is because of them, because the community was so good to them, they wanted to give back.”
Shelly DeAtley, the president of the Brien and Shelly DeAtley Foundation, decided to donate to the project because it matched one of her visions.
“Coincidentally, a nonprofit hub was something that I wanted to do on my own,” Shelly said. “The Boys and Girls Club positively affects so many generations of people that live in Lewiston, so donating to (this project) is a positive thing that’s going to last for so long, forever maybe.”
The Normal Hill campus will become the DeAtley Family Foundation Community Campus. Organizers are planning to hold a ceremony in the spring.
The club is in the process of obtaining a conditional-use permit through the city of Lewiston, so it can open its new location and sublease buildings to other organizations. Evans said he expects the permit to be granted within the next 30 days.
As the club awaits the permit, work is being completed at the campus for the improvements that will follow.
The club purchased 7 acres, or the east portion of the campus, from the Lewiston School District for $1.3 million. The property houses five buildings, along with a sports field and practice courts.
With the recent donations, the club has received around $2 million for improvements, but the estimated cost totals around $5.5 million. Most of that total will focus on work that needs to take place in the old high school buildings, but Evans said some of it will be used for security upgrades at the club’s existing locations in the Lewiston Orchards and in Clarkston.
Others interested in donating to the project may contact the Boys and Girls Club at (208) 746-2301.
