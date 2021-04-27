A Lewiston boy who was struck by a vehicle last week has regained consciousness but still faces a difficult and uncertain battle, said his grandmother, Esther Spataro.
Phillip Spataro, 10, and his father, Chistropher Spataro, were hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by Kheten Brown, of Lewiston, as they crossed Eighth Avenue Boulevard on Friday evening. Brown is facing several charges that include felony driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. (See related story.)
Spataro sustained a skull fracture and was taken initially to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston and then flown to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital at Spokane. On Sunday, he woke from unconsciousness and was able to communicate, but is in pain.
“Everything has to be quiet,” said his grandmother. “He is very sick. Every time he sits up, he has to throw up. The room has to be kept dark and he has a severe headache. He said he never wants to ride a bicycle again.”
She said the boy, who told his father he recalls the accident, may need surgery to stop a leak of cerebrospinal fluid — the liquid that surrounds the brain. He remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Christopher Spataro was not hospitalized following the accident. He was struck as he tried to grab and throw his son to safety. The impact knocked both of his shoes off.
“He is not feeling good and is hurting from his head down,” she said of Christopher Spataro. “I’m just so glad they are still alive.”
A GoFundMe account has been established for Phillip with a goal of raising $10,000 to offset costs of the hospital stay that is expected to last a week or more. Donations can be made at gofund.me/55794ec3.