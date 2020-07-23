A juvenile boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot accidentally by another juvenile on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Lewiston late Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lewiston police detective.
The boy who was shot was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to Sgt. Jason Leavitt of the Lewiston Police Department. No ages or names were released.
The gun involved, that was recovered by police, was a .357 firearm, Leavitt said.
The shooting happened in the living room of the house just before 5 p.m. Several juveniles were at the home when the shooting occurred but the gathering was not a party, Leavitt said.
Police will continue to investigate the incident, but at this time it appeared to be an accidental shooting. When the police finish their investigation, they will send it to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine if there will be charges filed in the incident, Leavitt said.
After the shooting, police were taking photos of all the people at the home in the front yard. The juveniles were released to their parents after police took photos and interviewed witnesses. There were 14 people in the front yard of the home after the incident.