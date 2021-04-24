Boy hit by car, suffers skull fractures

A 10-year-old boy suffered skull fractures when he was struck by a car on the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue Boulevard in Lewiston at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The boy, who was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and was scheduled to be taken to a Spokane hospital, was struck by a gray sports car driving at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. The car then sped away.
A citizen in the area showed police an image of the suspect’s vehicle that was taken by an external camera, according to a news release from the Lewiston police.
About 90 minutes after the incident, Lewiston police located Kheten Brown, a 20-year-old Lewiston resident. Brown was spotted driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 21st Street in Lewiston, the release said.
Brown was taken to the Lewiston Police Department for an interview. He was eventually arrested on two counts of felony hit-and-run, one count of felony aggravated driving under the influence, misdemeanor failing to provide proof of insurance and misdemeanor reckless driving, the news release said.
The boy who was struck was riding his bike at the time. His father was also struck and suffered a minor leg injury, the news release said.
Police are still seeking information about the incident. Anyone who hasn’t yet been contacted by police is asked to call (208) 746-0171 and ask for Sgt. Craig Roberts, the release said.