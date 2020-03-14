A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was arrested Friday after allegedly making “serious threats” against law enforcement while on school grounds.
The reported threats triggered a lockdown at Clarkston High School around noon that was lifted about 90 minutes later. Anxious parents gathered outside the school as police from Clarkston and Asotin County searched the school, including the rooftop. No weapons were located, and no one was injured during the incident.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said the boy, whose name was not released because he’s a juvenile, was later arrested at the Asotin County Library Annex. He had reportedly run away from a Northwest Children’s Home facility, located in Clarkston, and indicated he was suicidal, Hastings said.
The boy allegedly climbed a fence behind the high school and was let inside the building by another student, Hastings said. During a conversation, the runaway allegedly made a serious threat against law enforcement, which posed a potential danger and could have affected the school and students.
After the information was provided to School Resource Officer John Morbeck, the school was placed in lockdown, the chief said. Law enforcement arrived on the scene to search the building and parents were alerted by the school district. At the time, it was unknown if the boy was still on school property, Hastings said.
The boy was not located at the school, but was found a block away at the library annex, where he was taken into custody. He is facing a preliminary charge of disturbing school activities, but more charges may be added as the investigation continues, Hastings said.
What made the lockdown more alarming for some parents was a past social media post that reportedly showed the boy with a gun, Hastings said. Students inside the building were communicating with their parents on their cellphones and reportedly sharing the photo Friday.
“Anytime we go into a lockdown, parents are concerned,” Hastings said. “In this case, a past social media post likely added to the seriousness of the situation.”
