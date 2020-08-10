About 75 people showed up to Lancer Lanes and Casino in Clarkston Saturday morning with signs urging Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to allow for an immediate reopening of bowling centers across the state.
Saturday’s rally at Lancer Lanes and Casino was part of a statewide Bring Back Bowling to Washington campaign organized by the Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association, bowling centers and bowling enthusiasts across the Evergreen state.
“Our proprietors have taken extraordinary measures to prepare their centers for bowlers to return to the lanes,” Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association Executive Director Gregory Olsen said noting bowling centers have lost $105 million because they have not been allowed to reopen. “Bowling is safe; the governor’s push is he’s trying to save people’s lives, well, we support that, too.”
Bowling has been shut down in Washington for 21 weeks. Safe bowling protocols were delivered to the state for consideration 17 weeks ago, and about three weeks ago the bowling proprietors association began face-to-face talks with state staffers about reopening bowling alleys across the state, Olsen said.
Inslee originally had bowling centers in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, but moved them to Phase 4. Olsen says the move was done without any scientific data to back up the postponement.
“It took them 14 weeks to respond to the protocols submission,” Olsen said, noting there is a face-to-face meeting planned for today. “The rally for public support will help us move forward.”
Bowling centers have submitted how they plan to clean bowling equipment, sanitize house shoes and sanitize the areas where people bowl, Olsen said. The bowling protocols include bowlers wearing masks as they bowl.
The irony is a lot of bowling centers have restaurants that the state has allowed to open.
“It’s just taking them forever to realize we’re safe and we’ve got these protocols,” Olsen said. “We serve food on those counters behind the lanes, but they won’t let us turn on the switch to the lanes.”
Bowling did not stop in 45 states. There has been one COVID-19 case associated with a bowling center since the pandemic began, Olsen said. A bowling center employee in Pennsylvania contracted the disease and the employee self-isolated, Olsen said.
“Look at all the people’s lives we’re affecting here; bowling’s got these protocols in place, let’s try to get them back open,” Olsen said. “I’m proud of what they did over there at Lancer Lanes and Casino. Get us back into Phase 3 and let these people enjoy their sport.”
Ray Wright, of Clarkston, helped organize the rally with Lance Rinard on short notice and he was really impressed by the turnout even though there were fundraisers and bowling and golf tournaments in Lewiston Saturday.
“We are bowlers; I spent my life, 50 years in the bowling business, I know how people feel about the game,” Wright said. “When they walk into the center, it’s like lightning brightening up their day.”
Cars honked their horns as they drove by the rally that lasted from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
“A show of support across the state has an effect,” Wright said. “If support and backing for the centers means anything, it should have an effect with the people with the state.”
